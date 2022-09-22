 Skip to Content
UPtv Plans ‘Most Uplifting Christmas Ever’ with Movies Starting November 4th

Chelsea Powers

Cue the Christmas music! We are only about six weeks out from the start of the holiday season thanks to UPtv’s announcement about their holiday lineup. This will be the channel’s biggest lineup yet, with 17 premiere movies and 600+ hours of holiday programming. You can watch UPtv with a free trial of Philo.

Along with holiday content, UPtv will have “unwrapping” surprises for their viewers throughout the season, ranging from daily surprises to a $10,0000 grand sweepstakes.

The holiday lineup starts November 4th with UPtv’s Merry Movie Christmas Weekend, including a new movie each day of the weekend. That’s followed by the Thanksgiving tradition “GilMORE the Merrier” a binge-a-ton of the classic series “Gilmore Girls”. Last year, 4 million people tuned in for the marathon.

Gilmore Girls

October 5, 2000

But before we get to Thanksgiving, a much-anticipated country music special will air the weekend before. Josh Turner’s Christmas special, “King Size Manger,” airs on Friday, November 18th at 7:00 pm ET.

UPtv will also feature the second season of the unscripted holiday favorite, “Small Town Christmas”. The series is unique in that it shows different ways that people celebrate Christmas across small towns in America. Season 2 will include the small towns of Elijay, GA, Pigeon Forge, TN, North Pole, AK, and Frostburg, MD.

“With so many people needing to scale back in different ways this holiday season, we wanted to deliver an abundance of Christmas programming so uplifting, holiday cheer was plentiful for our viewers,” said Hector Campos, vice president, content strategy and acquisition at UPtv.

Crunching some numbers, 600 hours means that you could enjoy 24 hours of Christmas movies and shows for 25 days. Most holiday highlights are scheduled for 7:00 pm ET. You can also download the UPtv Movies app to keep track of all the holiday viewing schedules, and even set alerts for content you don’t want to miss!

