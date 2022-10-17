Chromecast Models Get Updated Android 12 Operating System

Owners of the 2020 model of Google’s Chromecast device, rejoice; your streaming dongle is getting an update. New operating system (OS) Android 12 is now available for Chromecast with Google TV 4K, according to 9to5Google. The OS update came installed on the new Chromecast model that launched earlier this month and is now available on older models as well.

To download the update on the 4K dongle, all you have to do is:

Navigate to the profile icon at the top right of the interface.

Select “Settings.”

Navigate to “System.”

Scroll to “About.”

Select “System Update.”

The new version of Android’s software offers several updates, but the most important for customers will be new privacy settings. The software now features camera and microphone toggles that allow users to turn their camera and mic access on and off for all apps. This will improve the functionality of video calls via the Chromecast device, and will also give owners more control over their privacy.

The full list of updates includes:

Additional user settings which allow users to control HDR format and surround sound.

Match content frame rate gives users the ability to switch between refresh rates.

Increased Security and Privacy settings.

New camera and mic privacy toggles to disable or enable camera and mic access for all apps.

Android security patch level has been updated to July 2022.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

The new Android 12 OS was equipped on the newest Chromecast model out of the box and although both models of Chromecast now support Android 12, some important differences still exist between the devices.

The biggest difference is that the newer, cheaper Chromecast offers a lower streaming resolution. The 2020 Chromecast model has the capability to stream shows offered in 4K resolution, which offers four times the pixels that full HD (1080p) allows. The new Chromecast model maxes out at 1080p, so while customers will still get HD streaming, they won’t be able to access the crystal clear 4K streams offered by the older model.

The tradeoff for lower resolution is a significantly lower price point. The Chromecast 4K enabled dongle currently retails for around $49, whereas the new 1080p model is $29. Both models are now widely available from major retailers.