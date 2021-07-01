Google TV Users Currently Experiencing Paramount+ Search Problems

It looks like Chromecast with Google TV users are currently running into some issues with universal Google search. Paramount+ appears to be the only streaming service affected by this.

With universal Google search and voice search (which pairs with Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and more), you can find the content you would like to watch all in one place. For example, if you search for Star Trek: Picard, you will be able to see where it’s streaming. Right now, when you search for content that is definitely available to stream on Paramount+, the option to access it via the streaming service is nonexistent.

Rather than allowing users to start streaming Star Trek: Picard with Paramount+, users are given the option to stream with Amazon Prime Video or purchase episodes with [Google TV].

Currently, to find content on Paramount+, you must navigate directly to the Paramount+ app and search within the app. While this is a minor inconvenience, it affects one of the major selling points of Chromecast with Google TV. Integrating Google TV with your streaming services makes it convenient to search and start streaming, especially if you don’t know which service offers a specific show or movie.

As you can see that there is no option to stream “The Good Fight” and “Infinite” on Paramount+ when you search with universal Google search. When you search directly in the Paramount+ app, you can stream them both.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said, “We have identified the issue and Google and Paramount+ are working on the fix together.” Hopefully, the issue will be resolved quickly so everyone can get back to enjoying their favorite shows and movies on Paramount+.