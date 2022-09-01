Cinedigm Announces Cineverse Launch Date; Streaming Service to Focus on VOD, FAST Channels

Cinedigm, a company known for its growing cache of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, has announced the launch of its greatest venture yet. In a bid to house all of its content under one banner, the Cineverse platform will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Featuring both ad-supported and premium subscriptions, the service promises to provide a unique vising experience thanks to Cinedigm’s advanced AI technology.

The new streaming service will be the flagship of Cinedigm’s content distribution, hosting its 20+ FAST channels. Cineverse will also open up its library of over 46,000 video-on-demand (VOD) films and shows on the platform. The service will provide content through a mix of FAST linear channels and VOD options themed to specific audiences. The Cineverse catalog will be powered by Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint AI software with algorithms that focus more on the viewer’s preferences than pushing specific popular programming.

Initially, the streamer will be available on Apple iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices alongside Samsung Tizen and Roku. As the service gains traction, Cinedigm plans to announce more partnerships for its premiere service in the future.

The theme-focused channel selection and bespoke AI-driven recommendations are Cineverse’s two main selling points. Niche streaming has become a popular strategy recently because it allows audiences to pick and choose their content based on their individual preferences, rather than trying to sift through massive libraries to find something of interest.

In contrast, streamers such as Netflix feature a “something for everyone” approach with a vast selection of content with no real focus, make content discovery difficult for consumers who just want to mindlessly find something to watch. While a great initial strategy, up-and-comers such as Disney+ have indicated that genre-based programming is key to increasing VOD market shares.

Cineverse seems to cover both strategies by including both VOD and FAST genre-specific channels. Its list of programming includes “The Film Detective” with hundreds of hours of high-definition classic films from the 1950s and ’60s, “Bloody Disgusting TV” featuring horror from around the globe, and “The Country Network” with back-stage views at the most popular country stars in America. This puts Cinedigm in a unique position to provide a wealth of content across genres while still providing an enthusiast-focused, catered experience for its viewers.