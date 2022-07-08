Cinedigm Unifies Channels on New Cineverse Streaming Platform

Entertainment company Cinedigm announced plans this week to use its streaming platform technology to bring all of its disparate channels under one streaming umbrella called the “Cineverse.” The platform is scheduled to launch in late August. Though timing and pricing has yet to be confirmed, the platform will have both a free, ad-supported tier as well as a premium paid option, which will provide customers to with additional programming.

Using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, the software aims to improve viewer experiences while also streamlining Cinedigm’s partner’s ability to introduce even more content. Inside the service’s guide, the tech will make recommendations based on themes, moods, and title storyline in order to help guide users to the best options available.

Cinedigm currently operates a number of free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels that can be streamed on multiple services. The media company recently launched The Elvis Presley Channel, and Cineverse subscribers will eventually have access to the entire spate of Cinedigm channels, including Dove (family-friendly), Bloody Disgusting TV (horror), CONtv Anime, and Docurama (documentary film and TV).

The Cineverse service will unite all of Cinedigm’s existing streaming channels along with 46,000 video-on-demand titles. Initially, subscribers will have access to its library while also providing access to its host of FAST channels. Other features on the platform will include the ability to digitally rent recent Hollywood releases and gaming elements through Cinedigm partner LiveLike. These games will allow customers to earn loyalty points and NFTs. The company plans to release an ad-free version along with even more content this fall.

A key element to the program is the Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 software, tech acquired by Cinedigm last year. Matchpoint technology is the framework for Cinedigm’s entire over-the-top (OTT), or direct streaming, suite of services including third-party channels. The 2.0 update provides the company with a streamlined way to release full-featured content over every major platform. The tech will also support a variety of business models to make third-party content release even easier.

“Our incredible engineering team in India has been working hard to maintain Matchpoint’s position as an industry-leading solution for building a streaming video service — one that can deliver content at scale to more than 75 different digital platforms in a fully automated manner — as well as distribute third-party content at half the cost of leading competitors,” Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology and product officer, said according to NextTV. “We are pleased with the achievements that have been made to date and look forward to showing how our technology, along with some new innovative features, will enhance the user experience for all of our channels — starting with our forthcoming service, Cineverse.”