 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Cinemark to Show College Football Playoff Games in Theaters in Select Markets Across the US

Jeff Kotuby

Cinemark is teaming up with ESPN to put the College Football Playoffs on the big screen.

Today, the theater chain announced they will air the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content. “This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

Fans in the following locations will be able to watch games at their local Cinemark theater:

Alabama

  • Huntsville

California

  • Los Angeles
  • Sacramento
  • San Francisco

Colorado

  • Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  • Hartford

Florida

  • Jacksonville

Georgia

  • Atlanta

Louisiana

  • Baton Rouge

Maryland

  • Baltimore

Michigan

  • Detroit

Mississippi

  • Jackson

New Mexico

  • Albuquerque

Nevada

  • Las Vegas

New York

  • Rochester

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Dayton

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City

Oregon

  • Eugene

Texas

  • Austin
  • Dallas
  • El Paso
  • Houston

Utah

  • Salt Lake City

Washington

  • Seattle

As theaters continue to face uncertainty during the pandemic era, they’re coming up with new ways to get customers into the theater. AMC partnered with NFL Sunday Ticket to bring out-of-market football games at their movies theaters around the country. At ~40 theaters throughout the U.S in 25 markets, they showed one select game in each market that wasn’t available on local TV. The AMC promotion didn’t last long, but Cinemark is hoping the smaller sample size and more national appeal will entice sports fans to visit their theaters.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.