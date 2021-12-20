Cinemark to Show College Football Playoff Games in Theaters in Select Markets Across the US

Cinemark is teaming up with ESPN to put the College Football Playoffs on the big screen.

Today, the theater chain announced they will air the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship, at select U.S. theatres.

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content. “This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

Fans in the following locations will be able to watch games at their local Cinemark theater:

As theaters continue to face uncertainty during the pandemic era, they’re coming up with new ways to get customers into the theater. AMC partnered with NFL Sunday Ticket to bring out-of-market football games at their movies theaters around the country. At ~40 theaters throughout the U.S in 25 markets, they showed one select game in each market that wasn’t available on local TV. The AMC promotion didn’t last long, but Cinemark is hoping the smaller sample size and more national appeal will entice sports fans to visit their theaters.