‘Circle Network’, the Free Country Lifestyle Network, Launches on Peacock

‘Circle Network’, a free country music network, built in partnership between Gray Television and Opry Entertainment Group, that launched in January 2020 is coming to Peacock. The channel will be available as a 24/7 linear feed on Peacock Channels.

Unlike Country Music Television (CMT), which requires a pay-tv subscription, Circle is available free over-the-air in more than 50 percent of TV households, and in total 150 million via ad-supported streaming.

“There are more than 130 million people in the United States who identify as country music fans, and with Peacock, we are able to reach more of this growing fan base than ever before,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “We look forward to adding our artist-centered programming, like Opry Live, to their collection of high-quality content and channels.”

To support the launch, NBC’s The Voice and Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton will be holding a network takeover called “Spring Blake” on Saturday, March 13th starting at 12pm ET on Circle.

In addition to their OTA distribution, they are available on The Roku Channel, Redbox Free Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO WatchFree, LG Channels, and XUMO.

Circle will join other, free, Peacock channels like the recently announced GolfPass Channel, The LIT channel a 24-hour celebrity news hub aimed at a millennial/Gen-Z audience), and DATELINE 24/7, with content from the popular newsmagazine program.