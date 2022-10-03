Cleveland Cavaliers to Cover Cost of Bally Sports+ for Season Ticket Holders

The Cleveland Cavaliers made some big moves this offseason, and they want to make sure their most devoted fans can watch all the action whether they’re in the arena or not. The Cavs recently announced that they will foot the bill for Bally Sports+ for their full and half-season ticket holders, Foundation members, and corporate partners throughout the 2022-23 season.

The team is clearly trying to make the best of a bad situation, as Bally Sports’ owners Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG) and multiple live TV streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV still can’t come to a coverage agreement to carry Bally Sports Ohio. At least now, devoted, cord-cutting fans can watch their favorite team even when they can’t go to the game. For now, it’s the best option, but the Cavs and other teams with Bally Sports broadcast deals may have an ace up their sleeves.

Rumors are swirling around Bally Sports and its recently-launched direct-to-consumer app, Bally Sports+, with the New York Post reporting that MLB, the NBA, and the NHL are in talks to purchase Bally Sports from SMG’s Diamond Sports Group, because the company is “hemorrhaging cash and could be headed for a possible bankruptcy filing if it doesn’t find a white knight in the coming months.”

Bankruptcy rumors have circulated around Bally Sports since November, but the company has managed to hang on and finally launch its much-ballyhooed app (no pun intended) last month, but Sinclair might finally be ready to get out of the regional sports network (RSN) business. For Sinclair to ditch its RSNs would be an interesting development, especially if the leagues purchase them and cut the broadcasting middleman out of the transaction entirely. While Sinclair has been firm — bordering on stubborn — when it comes to its RSN ownership, a $3 billion price tag could convince the company to sell its assets and get out of the game (pun sort of intended).

Bally Sports+ launched last month and is available via the Bally Sports+ app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Android, and is always available on BallySports.com. You can learn more about signing up for Bally Sports+ yourself with our handy Bally Sports+ guide.