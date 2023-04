CNN Content Now Available for Free on Haystack News

Haystack News is one of the best ways to stream news. It’s free, it’s customizable, and there are very few ads. Now, the service is getting a major boost with the addition of CNN content.

Viewers can watch stories, segments and discussions from some of the most-watched shows on CNN including “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “Erin Burnett Out Front,” and many more. You can use the service for free with ads or eliminate commercials for $4.99 / month.

“Haystack News is all about giving our viewers a choice in how they get their news, and with the addition of CNN, they now have another top-tier news provider offering new perspectives and quality journalism,” said Daniel Barreto, CEO and Co-Founder of Haystack News. “CNN is in good company with the 400+ news partners across the political and geographic spectrum already available on our TV and mobile apps, giving our viewers more options than anywhere else.”

When you download the Haystack News app, you get to choose which news sources and topics appear in your feed. Adding a thumbs-up or thumbs-down helps customize your feed in the future.

In addition to national networks like CNN and NewsNation, Haystack News includes coverage from 400 providers. Users will see reports from ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps, and more.

Network Affiliates Available on Haystack News