CNN+ Launches on Roku Devices

When CNN+ launched in late March, the service was surprisingly not available on Roku devices despite the company being the most popular smart TV platform in the United States. Well, on Monday, it was announced that CNN+ has officially launched on Roku in the U.S.

Roku users are now able to download the CNN app through the Roku channel store, which will allow viewers to stream CNN+ and to access the live TV feeds of cable channels CNN, CNN International, and HLN with their pay-TV log-in information.

The CNN+ subscription service features eight to 12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series, and over 1,000 hours of programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. Additionally, the streamer’s Interview Club feature available on desktop, mobile, and tablets, houses a thriving community that enables subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story. The full schedule for this month can be found here.

CNN+ is available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can sign up for a 7-Day Free Trial via the Roku channel store. The streamer is also still offering its “Deal of a Lifetime” in which early adopters will be able to receive 50% off of the monthly subscription price for as long as their account remains active. That means that customers who sign up for CNN+ now will pay just $2.99.

What Other Devices Support CNN+?

CNN+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.