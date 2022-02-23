CNN+ Releases Full Lineup of Live, On-Demand Shows for Spring Launch

Today, CNN+ released its full slate of original content that will be available to subscribers when the service launches this spring. CNN+ will feature live, on-demand, and interactive programming such as live daily and weekly news shows, more than a thousand hours of CNN Original Series, and nearly two dozen CNN Films.

The platform will also be the home for over 100 episodes of CNN Special Reports, including two dozen specials from Fareed Zakaria and four of Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s specials on health. Premium documentary specials called Pop Docs, which explore the buzziest pop culture stories, will also live on CNN+.

CNN+ subscribers will also have access to 40 years of history as told by CNN, including programs and events from the cabler’s archive like “Larry King Live,” as well as coverage of historic moments from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the Challenger disaster and the first Gulf War.

“Nothing like CNN+ exists in the marketplace, and no one other than CNN could create the kind of product we’re going to deliver,” Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+ said. “CNN+ will offer world-class journalism, premium storytelling, smart perspectives on the news, and an interactive community for passionate news junkies.”

CNN will transition to a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TVE experiences. CNN+ customers can explore a range of new content whereas Pay TV customers can enjoy the TVE experience that they’ve known for years, including exclusive access to the network’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN, as well as a substantial on-demand offering.

“CNN+ is an exciting new chapter in CNN’s history, and offers us the opportunity to launch CNN+ Original Series and expand our CNN Films footprint as we produce fresh and engaging programming exclusive to our new subscription service,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled to add new offerings to the extensive library of CNN Original Series and CNN Films produced over the last decade, which will now be available in one place for CNN+ subscribers.”

Content offerings for 2022 and beyond will be released in the weeks, months, and years to come.

Weekday, Daily Programming

5 Things with Kate Bolduan: Hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan, the new morning show gets viewers up to speed with the top five essential stories they need to know to start the day.

Hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan, the new morning show gets viewers up to speed with the top five essential stories they need to know to start the day. Big Picture with Sara Sidner: Sara Sidner takes an in-depth look at the most important story of the day. The show will also feature CNN’s reporters and expert guests.

Sara Sidner takes an in-depth look at the most important story of the day. The show will also feature CNN’s reporters and expert guests. The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo: The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours — providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN+ viewers in a fast-moving world.

The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours — providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN+ viewers in a fast-moving world. Go There: The show takes viewers behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. The show will provide insight into the biggest news stories of the day.

The show takes viewers behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. The show will provide insight into the biggest news stories of the day. The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer: Anchor Wolf Blitzer touches base on the headlines you need to know with original reporting from around the world, investigations, and consumer-focused stories.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer touches base on the headlines you need to know with original reporting from around the world, investigations, and consumer-focused stories. Reliable Sources Daily: From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines from across the media landscape.

From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines from across the media landscape. The Source with Kasie Hunt: Watch Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt travel around the nation’s capital to dissect the power structures behind policies impacting communities across the country. In addition, there will be exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and insights.

Watch Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt travel around the nation’s capital to dissect the power structures behind policies impacting communities across the country. In addition, there will be exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and insights. Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?: CNN+ Anchor Chris Wallace speaks with prominent individuals across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture.

Weekly Programming

20 Questions with Audie Cornish: Anchor Audie Cornish asks her guests 20 questions, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons.

Anchor Audie Cornish asks her guests 20 questions, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons. Anderson Cooper Full Circle: Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features interviews with authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts, and community leaders.

Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features interviews with authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts, and community leaders. Boss Files with Poppy Harlow: Anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers and confessions from the biggest names in business and influential leaders.

Anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers and confessions from the biggest names in business and influential leaders. Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy.: Co-hosts Jemele Hill & Cari Champion highlight the biggest headlines in sports, politics, and culture.

Co-hosts Jemele Hill & Cari Champion highlight the biggest headlines in sports, politics, and culture. Christiane Amanpour: The international correspondent will bring her unique global perspective to CNN+.

The international correspondent will bring her unique global perspective to CNN+. The Don Lemon Show: CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week.

CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week. Jake Tapper’s Book Club: CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors about the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors about the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books. Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta: CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta helps viewers master their own health.

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta helps viewers master their own health. Scott Galloway (Show title to be released at a later date): Author and business professor Scott Galloway makes bold predictions and provides his take on topics like business, tech, and society.

(Show title to be released at a later date): Author and business professor Scott Galloway makes bold predictions and provides his take on topics like business, tech, and society. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper: The new dad gets parenting advice from experts on topics like sleep schedules and screen time along with audience questions about relatable daily struggles.

The new dad gets parenting advice from experts on topics like sleep schedules and screen time along with audience questions about relatable daily struggles. Rex Chapman: He’s celebrated the highs of NBA stardom, rebounded from the lows of opioid addiction, and reinvented himself through social media. If anyone can find the silver lining in today’s toughest headlines, it’s Rex Chapman. He brings heart and positivity to conversations with celebrities, athletes and everyday heroes.

Video on Demand Offerings

The Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech: The five-part docu-series investigates the rise of Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. There will be rarely seen archival footage and exclusive interviews from experts and tech insiders with a focus on Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Reed Hastings, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. All episodes will be available to stream at launch.

The five-part docu-series investigates the rise of Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. There will be rarely seen archival footage and exclusive interviews from experts and tech insiders with a focus on Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Reed Hastings, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. All episodes will be available to stream at launch. The Murdochs: Empire of Influence : The six-part series will explore the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, with exclusive reporting from The New York Times, interviews with people who worked inside the Murdoch companies, and decades of archival footage. All episodes will be available to stream at launch.

: The six-part series will explore the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, with exclusive reporting from The New York Times, interviews with people who worked inside the Murdoch companies, and decades of archival footage. All episodes will be available to stream at launch. Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over: The new film provides insights into Dionne Warwick’s rise to music superstardom from singing in her grandfather’s church to her six-Grammy Award-winning career.

The new film provides insights into Dionne Warwick’s rise to music superstardom from singing in her grandfather’s church to her six-Grammy Award-winning career. The Last Movie Stars: The six-chapter CNN Film explores the lives and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Directed by Ethan Hawke and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, there will be decades-old interviews that have been transcribed and recreated by George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Laura Linney. Sally Field, Melanie Griffith, and others are interviewed about the pair. “The Last Movie Stars” will premiere on CNN+ this summer.

CNN Original Series

Diana: The six-part documentary event reveals the person behind the princess, with rarely seen footage and new interviews that reframe her life and legacy.

CNN Films

RBG May 4, 2018 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now 84, and still inspired by the lawyers who defended free speech during the Red Scare, Ginsburg refuses to relinquish her passionate duty, steadily fighting for equal rights for all citizens under the law. Through intimate interviews and unprecedented access to Ginsburg’s life outside the court, RBG tells the electric story of Ginsburg’s consuming love affairs with both the Constitution and her beloved husband Marty—and of a life’s work that led her to become an icon of justice in the highest court in the land.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice September 6, 2019 With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties.

Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me April 24, 2014 A documentary film detailing Glen Campbell’s final tour and his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

These titles will be available in the CNN+ library at launch, and additional fan and festival favorites will be added on a regular basis.

Interview Club

Subscribers to CNN+ can also experience the third main content offering, Interview Club; an online community that allows subscribers to interact and debate with each other as well as directly with anchors, experts, and special guests.

“Interview Club fundamentally transforms what it means to become part of the story,” said Courtney Coupe, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Operations for CNN+. “It’s such a unique value proposition within the platform because it gives our audience the opportunity to directly influence the conversation in real-time. This kind of access to newsmakers is unprecedented, and weaving this crucial element of interactivity into the core of CNN+ sets it profoundly apart from anything else that exists in the streaming marketplace.”

Subscribers can ask CNN personalities questions in real-time from their computer, tablet, or mobile device as well as in advance of the daily scheduled interviews between CNN’s journalists and newsmakers. This moderated experience allows interactivity that no other streaming service offers today.