CNN+ Won’t Be Available on Roku and Android TV Devices At Launch
With the official launch of CNN+ coming tomorrow, the streaming service won’t be available on two notable platforms. CNN announced that while the service will be available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android phones & tablets, it won’t be available on Roku and Android TV devices (like the Chromecast with Google TV).
In an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang earlier this month, CNN Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and head of CNN+ Andrew Morse mentioned that the service is hoping to launch on the streaming platforms of Apple and Roku, but the company is “coming down to the wire to get on as many platforms we can.”
Earlier this year, WarnerMedia reached a deal with Comcast to offer CNN+ to their subscribers, as well as to bring it to their Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms, however, those won’t be live just yet.
WarnerMedia’s HBO Max was also not available on Roku devices at launch. While the service launched in June 2020, it wasn’t until December of that year — prior to the release of “Wonder Woman: 1984” — that it became available on the platform.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream CNN+?
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- iPhone
- iPad
- Android Phone
- Android Tablet
- Web
CNN+
CNN+ is a subscription streaming service that includes 12 hours of live news and on-demand access to shows like “Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper,” “5 Things with Kate Bolduan,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” The service features journalists like Chris Wallace and Audie Cornish.
Subscribers in the first four weeks of launch get 50% off the monthly plan for life as long as they remain subscribers.