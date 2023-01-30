CNN to Air HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ Segments as Part of Late Night Programming

With hopes to bolster its lineup of Friday night programming, CNN plans to air previously online-exclusive segments of HBO’s weekly, political talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The segments, which feature continuations of the panel discussions between Maher and his guests, will air on CNN on Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

And while it’s unusual to see HBO lending programming directly to its Warner Bros. Discovery corporate sibling CNN, it’s not the first time something like this has occurred, although, it was essentially the other way around. (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/cnn-plans-streaming-play-cnn-plus-pulls-its-star-power-home text: CNN reclaimed some of its original series and documentaries from HBO Max when the network launched CNN+ in 2022, showing there’s a history of WBD being willing to help bolster CNN’s slate of programming.

Following the closure of CNN+ after just one month on the air, WBD repurposed “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” for streaming on HBO Max, and moved other CNN original content back to the library of the company's flagship streaming service.

“Real Time,” which has aired on HBO since 2003, has been consistently popular during its run, with Maher becoming a rather significant political commentator as well as comedian. The show’s irreverent and controversial tone may seem out of place on the typically serious and straight-laced CNN, especially since CNN Worldwide chairman and CEO Chris Licht — who took over last year — had made a point of wanting to return the network to its journalistic roots and get out of the personality and opinion business.

However, as the cable news network’s ratings have been rapidly sinking, this programming decision seems to be an attempt to plug up the holes in the ship. In order to save its ratings, CNN may have to lean back into the punditry that Licht wanted to avoid. Late last year, the network moved primetime host Don Lemon to its new morning show still has not named a permanent replacement in the coveted 9 p.m. ET time slot, although some indicate that CNN is searching for a comedian to host, in the vein of Maher himself.

“We are in conversations with culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of entertainment, sports and comedy who can bring fresh and unique perspectives to the news,” Licht told the Los Angeles Times when asked about who will fill the holes in CNN’s programming.

Maher seems to be CNN’s first attempt at bringing a “fresher” perspective to the network, perhaps in order to combat the continuing rise in popularity of opponent Fox News. With the great success of “Gutfeld!,” a more humor-based political show from the conservative side of the aisle, it makes sense that CNN feels the need to compete with this different type of news programming.