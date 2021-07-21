VIZIO SmartCast Picks Up Two New Free Streaming Channels

CoComelon and iFood.tv are officially set to launch on VIZIO’s SmartCast TV sets.

The two new channels, both owned by Future Today, will bring the company’s total on the VIZIO platform to 13 ad-supported apps and four free, ad-supported TV channels.

CoComelon’s brand of positive, enthusiastic children’s programming has been a huge success on the internet. While the move to VIZIO will not be the channel’s first step off of the web, its availability on the platform is a big deal. CoComelon is the most popular YouTube channel in the world, with over 100 million subscribers. Its June 1, 2020 appearance on Netflix has resulted in it dominating the children’s entertainment Top 10 list ever since.

While those who exist safely outside of the world of viral kids’ shows may not fully grasp the reach of CoComelon, humming a few bars of the ubiquitous “Baby Shark” tune will surely enlighten them to the channel’s influence.

Food.tv will provide a feast of over 50,000 cooking programs and recipes. Future Today’s editorial team reviews and organizes the recipes to ensure their quality.

“Future Today is a fantastic partner and we’re very excited to add two more new apps featuring fan-favorite shows,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for VIZIO. “We deliver right-out-of-the-box entertainment options for every SmartCast TV household. Expanding our free-of-charge channels on a family-safe platform, reflects our continuing commitment to provide endless entertainment options for the millions of households that count on our curation for best-in-class viewing.”

VIZIO has been steadily adding content to its platform over the first part of this year.

In May, the platform added 10 new channels: PeopleTV, QVC, HSN, Jack Hanna, Love Nature, Real Wild, Fuse Sweat, Absolute History, Revry, and Horse & Country.

The Funimation app, recently made available on VIZIO’s V-Series model smart TVs, M-Series Quantum models, and P-Series Quantum models, includes more than 13,000 anime episodes, movies, and shows from popular Japanese titles including My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan, all on-demand.

The CW app and additional sports apps were also added to VIZIO earlier this year.

The addition of more Future Today programming will no doubt continue to enrich VIZIO’s offerings and pull in some additional users. The second quarter saw viewership of Future Today programming grow by 28% over more than 13 million users.

“VIZIO’s award-winning smart TV operating system, SmartCast, has something for everyone; movies and TV shows, sports, kids and family, news, interests, and lifestyle, gaming, and more. It has become a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience in this burgeoning industry,” said Vikrant Mathur, founder and CEO, Future Today. “Our channels-as-a-service technology platform serves as a turn-key complement for expanding viewing choices for Vizio and all our video partners.”