Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets Games on Altitude Coming to fuboTV

Altitude, the TV home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets regional game telecasts, and fuboTV, the live TV streaming service, announced a coverage agreement for 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons. The multi-year deal will see fuboTV stream Altitude Sports’ coverage of the Denver Nuggets (74 regular season games), the Colorado Avalanche (69 regular season games), and the Colorado Mammoth (of the National Lacrosse League).

Historically, Altitude has been difficult to get on any live TV streaming service. Previously, the channel currently has only available as part DIRECTV STREAM’s “Choice Plan” ($89.99 per month), but will now be available as part of fuboTV Pro, Elite, and Ultra plans ($69.99 or more per month). fuboTV has said that there will be an additional $11.99 a month Regional Sports Fee in those markets, which would place it $81.98 with fees.

New customers will see the fee right away, while existing subscribers contacted at a later date to inform of the addition or changes to their Regional Sports Fee.

“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, fuboTV’s SVP content strategy and acquisition. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president & CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.

While they no longer carry Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), fuboTV does offer NBC Sports RSNs, as well as hard to get channels like Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MSG, MSG+, AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.