Columbus Blue Jackets Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming into the 2022-23 season with a tremendous amount of optimism. The Blue Jackets made a huge offseason splash, bringing in elite winger, Johnny Gaudreau, from Calgary. After re-signing Patrick Laine to a long-term deal, the pair are expected to put on a show at the Nationwide Arena.

Depending on whether you live in Columbus, or are out-of-market, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Blue Jackets Games on Bally Sports Ohio with a Live Streaming Service

If you are planning to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games on Bally Sports Ohio, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports Ohio your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Blue Jackets game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. The service also includes ESPN and TNT – so you will get all of your Blue Jackets action. On Bally Sports Ohio, you will also be able to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first five months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Blue Jackets Games on Bally Sports+ with the Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports Ohio via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Blue Jackets games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports Ohio including live Blue Jackets and Cavs games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

But, fortunately, starting with the 2022-23 NHL Season, you can now watch in the Bally Sports App with a subscription to Bally Sports+. For $19.99 a month, and $189.99 a year – you will get access to all Blue Jackets games that air on Bally Sports Ohio. If you also want access to Bally Sports Great Lakes, it will be $29.99 a month (there is no annual option).

Watch Blue Jackets Games Out-of-Market on ESPN+

If you live away outside of Columbus and the broader region, you can stream Blue Jackets games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+, the league’s out-of-market package, which was rebranded from NHL.TV. With your subscription, you will get access to 1,050 out-of-market NHL games, along with ~75 nationally televised games on ESPN+ (eight of which feature the Blue Jackets).

Watch Nationally Televised Columbus Blue Jackets Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, TNT, or NHL Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

The least expensive option is Sling TV's Orange Plan, which is currently available for 50% OFF Your First Month. The service includes ESPN and and TNT, with the ability to add NHL Network as part of their Sports Extra add-on.

Just like this season, there will be additional games airing exclusively on ESPN+, which will also be simulcast on Hulu, and is included with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV. Games that air on ABC will also air on ESPN+, while select games on ESPN will be streamable on ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets will have two games on TNT, while eight telecasts that will be exclusively available on ESPN+/Hulu.

Columbus Blue Jackets National TV Schedule

Nov. 15: Philadelphia Flyers (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 7: Buffalo Sabres (TNT)

Dec. 13: @ Florida Panthers (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 23: @ Chicago Blackhawks (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 27: Buffalo Sabres (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 6: Washington Capitals (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 23: @ Calgary Flames (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan 25: @ Edmonton Oilers (TNT)

Feb. 14: New Jersey Devils (ESPN+/Hulu)

Feb. 28: @ Buffalo Sabres (ESPN+/Hulu)