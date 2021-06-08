Comcast and Disney Uncomfortable With Each Other Over Hulu

Disney and Comcast continue to be uneasy bedfellows in their ongoing partnership in Hulu.

The two media giants are at odds over Disney’s decision last year not to launch Hulu overseas — a move that, according to industry newsletter TheInformation.com, Comcast believes undercuts its overall potential growth and valuation.

Some analysts point to Disney’s introduction of the Star and Star+ streaming channels in Canada, the UK, and many other countries around the world, as being part of the issue at hand.

Star exists as a sub-brand inside the Disney+ interface in Canada, the UK, and a number of other countries. In those nations, many adult-oriented programs presented on Hulu in the United States — including titles from the ABC, Freeform, and FX networks — have found a waiting home and a ready audience.

In Latin America, where Star+ will launch as a standalone streaming service later this summer, in addition to the more mature programming found on Hulu in the U.S., sports programming from ESPN will also be streamed.

According to people familiar with the situation, the issue has put the two companies at even greater odds as they sit in the midst of arbitration proceedings.

The current row is only the first round of what many industry insiders believe could be an even bigger fight in 2024, when Disney is set to buy out Comcast, which now holds a minority stake in Hulu.

The price for that stake — at least as of this point — is anticipated to fall anywhere between $9 billion and $13 billion, according to the newsletter.