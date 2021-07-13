Comcast Announces Plans to Bring Tokyo Olympic Experience to Xfinity X1 & Flex, and Xfinity Stream App

Comcast has announced plans to bring an unparalleled experience for viewers of the Tokyo Summer Olympics to all of its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app.

The cable giant says it is rolling out new features on each platform to bring what they are calling the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers than ever before.

“This year, new features make navigating the Games even easier and more personalized, taking the Olympics experience to a new level,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “And now with Flex, we have the opportunity to leverage some of the best features of X1, like our voice remote and aggregated guide, to introduce the Olympics and all its passion, exhilaration and glory to even more Xfinity customers.”

On Xfinity Flex, Comcast says they are offering streamers an X1-like Olympics destination portal to bring all Olympic-related programming into a single integrated experience. This will be available to viewers by simply saying “Olympics” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

The destination portal will be anchored by all of Peacock’s live and on-demand programming that will be offered at no additional cost to all Flex customers. This will include six themed channels, four live studio shows, live coverage of gymnastics, track & field and the US Men’s Basketball Team.

Customers will be able to add Xfinity TV to their Flex box for $37.50 in most market (excluding taxes and fees). This will allow them to catch live events on NBC and Telemundo that aren’t available on Peacock.

Peacock’s coverage will be curated alongside other Olympic-related content from streaming services that include YouTube, HBO Max, Prime Video and others. Once in Peacock, you will be treated to a custom interface to get to Olympic content. There will also be up to 5 linear channels on Peacock covering both live and on-demand Olympic Coverage.

Comcast says that X1 customers will have access to what Comcast is calling the “premiere Olympics viewing experience.” They will offer aggregated, curated, and personalized access to all 7,000 hours of NBCUniversal’s live, on-demand, and streaming coverage of the Olympic Games in a single place.

Saying “Olympics” into the Xfinity Voice Remote will take viewers to the Olympics destination, while special voice commands for athletes, sports, teams, and featured nations will let viewers get to the favorite content quickly.

The X1 destination will include a fully-personalized experience across devices by way of a personalized playlist that will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will be able to see the same personalized experience while on the move.

The X1 destination will also include the option of receiving notifications for their favorite sports and get live tune-in alerts for major moments and quick links for trending highlights.

There will also be a set of curated and updated playlists, each managed and updated by Xfinity sports editors with trending videos and breaking news. Each sport, top athlete and major nation will have their own voice-enabled X1 destination, which will include a mix of live, on-demand, and short form content so people can keep up with the content they care about the most.

By using Spanish language voice commands, X1 and Stream customers will have access to the 300 hours of NBCUniveral’s Spanish language coverage.

This year, for the first time ever, the Olympics will be available live in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos immersive audio — and X1 customers will have full access. Live coverage will be available in most markets and include every night of NBC’s primetime coverage, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and popular sports like gymnastics, track & field, swimming, diving, beach vollyball, golf, and tennis.