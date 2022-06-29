Comcast Brings SiriusXM Channels to Xfinity Subscribers

On Tuesday, SiriusXM announced a partnership with Comcast to stream its music, podcasts, and news content across multiple Xfinity platforms. Using the SXM App, Xfinity subscribers will have access to over 425 channels on X1, Flex, and XClass devices providing a host of new ways to enjoy SiriusXM programming.

“We’re thrilled that the SXM App is now live across Comcast’s entertainment platforms, enabling its customers to easily get our great streaming features and our full lineup of audio entertainment,” SiriusXM’s Chief Commercial Officer Joe Verbrugge said. “For over two decades SiriusXM has been the perfect soundtrack for listeners in their cars. The SXM App on Comcast also delivers the perfect atmosphere for our subscribers when they are at home, whether that’s playing the right music for any kind of party, laughing along with our comedy channels, or getting world, sports or entertainment news from one of our many channels while working around the house.”

Future plans for the joint venture include providing consumers with SiriusXM’s over 10,000 pieces of video content, including behind-the-scenes looks into the “Howard Stern Show” and interviews from series across the streamer’s platform.

Cord-cutters have a bevy of subscription options based on how they wish to use the service, including less expensive plans available for customers uninterested in listening to music in their cars. Such plans start at $4.99 per month for 10 ad-free music channels and increase to $10.99 each month for the Platinum-level 425+ channel lineup.

SiriusXM prides itself on an expertly curated library that covers every genre of music across nations and decades. The service also features concept-based programming such as “Road Trip” and Yacht Rock” channels that are meant to fit the mood of the day.

Podcasts and cultural content are also available, including “Conan OBrien Needs a Friend” and “Comedy Gold Minds With Kevin Hart.” The streamer also uses selection technology from Pandora to allow subscribers to create their own stations that fit perfectly with their own lifestyles.

The SiriusXM app has been available on TVs since its deal with Google TV in 2012. The app can currently be accessed by a number of streaming devices including Smart TVs from Amazon Fire, LG, Samsung and Sony as well as Roku, Apple TV and home consoles.