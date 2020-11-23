Comcast’s Broadcast TV Fee to Surpass $16 in Select Markets

Wonder why so many people are switching to Live TV Streaming Services? Despite the price hikes to services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV – one major benefit, no hidden fees.

In fact, Comcast’s “Broadcast TV Fee” for local channels, that are available for free over-the-air, will now add $16.20 to your bill. While the exact amount differs by market, the Chicago market will see increase from $11.70 to $16.20 — a nearly 40% price hike.

The fee is not optional either and not bundled into the base pricing on the service. What’s crazy is the “Broadcast TV Fee” has gotten so expensive, you can now get Philo ($20) and use an OTA antenna for about the same price — as just that one fee.

But don’t forget, you will also get charged for your cable box ($7.50) — in every room, for your DVR ($10+), and that’s before you even get to choose your base TV package. If you pick one that includes your local RSN, it will add a RSN Fee — which in the Chicago market has increased by $6.20 to $14.40 with the addition of Marquee Sports Network.

In 2014, the “Broadcast TV Fee” was just $1.50 — so in just six years its gone up more than 10 times.

So if you’re wondering why so many people are getting rid of cable. Start at the fact that it sometimes costs almost $50 a month before you even pick your channel package.