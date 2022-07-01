Comcast Gifts Free Digital Movies to Xfinity Customers with ‘Summer of Movies’

Comcast will be spending the next few months rewarding its loyal cable TV subscribers with a “Summer of Movies.” The event will allow Xfinity Rewards members to download a free digital film to their X1 or Flex devices every week. The event begins on Tuesday, June 28 and runs through Monday, August 1.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Comcast’s first release was the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day” from director Roland Emerich and starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary McDonnell. Rewards members can check the Xfinity Rewards website to download the current offering and check which free film will become available each Tuesday in July.

“Xfinity Rewards was created as a way to say thank you to our customers,” Xfinity’s VP of Customer Growth and Loyalty Pooja Kapadia said. “Unlike other rewards programs, there’s no points to earn or track. Our goal was to create easy access to tons of great discounts, events, and virtual and live experiences, just for being a customer.”

The Xfinity Rewards program places subscribers in tiers of silver, gold, and platinum based on how long they have been a customer. Rewards can be accessed immediately upon signing up for the program. The “Summer of Movies” offer is available to all subscribers no matter how long they have been with Comcast.

Free films aren’t the only way that Comcast is looking to retain customers either. On Wednesday, the cable conglomerate brought a bevy of SiriusXM channels to the platform, giving subscribers access to over 10,000 pieces of video content in addition to its audio-based podcast, news, music, and sports media.

As streaming increases in popularity and begins poaching live TV and sports from local cable competitors, businesses such as Comcast may need to implement more programs akin to the “Summer of Movies” to retain subscribers.