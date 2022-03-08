Comcast Increases Broadband Speeds for Millions of Customers in Northeast

Comcast has announced that it has begun the process of increasing broadband internet speeds for millions of residential customers on its most popular Xfinity tiers across the northeast. Customers in 14 states from Maine down to Virginia and Washington D.C. will see varying types of performance speeds increase from 12% to 100%.

“Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their WiFi-connected devices in the home,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division President. “Through our smart, fast and reliable fiber-based network, continued innovation and our people, we bring our customers unbeatable internet with the best connection, complete security, faster speeds and the best tech available.”

The faster speed were made possible by the increased Gigabit Pro speeds that the company rolled out in October 2021. The “enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology” allows Xfinity customers to receive symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds in order to stream in 4K across various devices at the same time.

In February, the cable giant released its 2021 WiFi Trends Report in which they detailed why having fast, reliable internet is vital to Americans. According to Comcast, more than 1 billion devices connected to the internet via Xfinity households in 2021; 12x what the total was in 2018.

This explosion has no doubt been fueled in large part by the migration from cable to streaming. Comcast and NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, as well as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other streaming services are all available in 4K from Xfinity Flex.

According to Comcast, “Faster speeds will roll out over the coming weeks, and customers interested in getting access to those speeds sooner can simply re-start their gateway devices. Some may need to upgrade their equipment to receive the increased speeds, and those with devices that are not compatible will be contacted with opportunities to update their equipment.”