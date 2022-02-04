NBC Olympics VR App Lets Viewers Experience the 2022 Winter Games in 8K

Today, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the launch of the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app. Available for the first time in 8K resolution, the app will feature over 150 hours of live and on-demand interactive virtual reality coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games.

Sophia Ahmad, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Consumer Services said, “We strive to create innovative viewing experiences so immersive it rivals being at the Winter Olympics live… Our robust network makes it possible for Xfinity customers to get closer to the action than ever before, experiencing for the first time ever, the Games in 8K VR.”

“Partnering with global colleagues across Comcast, our 8K virtual reality experience for the Winter Games will offer fans a one-of-a-kind viewing experience where they feel as if they’re fully immersed in their favorite sports, cheering Team USA athletes to victory,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics.

Now, all pay-TV customers in the U.S. can authenticate with their TV Everywhere credentials and enjoy more than 150 hours of immersive 8K coverage.

What Can You Watch with the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app:

Live and on-demand coverage of six sports including figure skating, hockey, and snowboarding in 180-degrees. Select events will offer viewers the option to switch between different camera angles.

Pre-Games features leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Opening Ceremony, where viewers will have an athlete-level view which allows them to experience what it is like to walk for their country as an Olympian.

Features and highlights from 10 sports, including alpine skiing, bobsled, and speed skating.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Closing Ceremony.

Viewers can host a virtual Olympics watch party and invite up to three friends to join their virtual suite where they can interact with each other as if they were in the same room.

Download the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app from the Meta Quest 2 app store.

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics?

If you don’t have access to an Oculus and you’re not a Xfinity member, there are other ways in which the Beijing Winter Olympics will be streaming (there are even free options).

As we all know by now, the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games is NBC. The 2022 Winter Olympics is broadcasted on the channels NBC, USA Network, and CNBC, as well as highlights on the Olympic Channel.

All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV include NBC cable channels. Both fuboTV and Sling TV offer free trials of their services.

Peacock will serve as a central hub for all things Olympics (including opening and closing ceremonies) so you can watch all the action from there. It will be available to access via Peacock’s premium tier ($4.99 monthly with ads, $9.99 without ads) option and offers subscribers NBC’s Olympics coverage, competition replays, medal ceremonies, highlight clips, and more.

fuboTV includes NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and the Olympic Channel as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. A fuboTV subscription includes 4K broadcasts.

Sling TV ($35) is the most affordable option by far. With their Sling Blue plan, you can stream NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel for only $10 for an entire month. CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan but can be included as an add-on.

You can also stream those channels with a subscription to YouTube TV. A 4K package is available with a free trial.

Hulu Live TV offers all of the major channels that will air the 2022 Winter Olympics and you can access them with a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Lastly, DIRECTV STREAM carries local NBC stations, CNBC, and USA Network, covering you for all things Winter Olympics.