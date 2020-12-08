Comcast Says HBO Max is “Coming Soon” to X1 Devices

In May, AT&T and Comcast reached a deal which would bring HBO Max to Xfinity X1 and Flex devices. However, six months later, customers are still without access to the service on the Comcast streaming devices.

A few days ago, as LightReading first reported, an HBO Max tile began to appear on customer devices. While clicking on the app took customers to HBO (not HBO Max) content, it indicated that the two sides were getting close to releasing the new app.

Yesterday, media reporter, Scott Porch, tweeted seeing the cover art appear on X1. In which, Comcast responded that “It’s coming soon!”

The ⁦@hbomax⁩ cover art is showing on ⁦@Xfinity⁩ Flex devices. The app still takes you to @HBO for now, but I would imagine HBO Max is beginning to roll out. pic.twitter.com/g0w2Ys5jlj — Scott Porch (@ScottPorch) December 7, 2020

So all signs point to HBO Max integration arriving in time for Wonder Woman 1984 release on Christmas Day, or as soon as this week according to Matthew Keys of The Desk.

At the time of the deal between Comcast and AT&T, Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable said: “X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.”

Currently, HBO Max is available on all major streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV – and while it is available on Roku, it requires streamers to AirPlay from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.