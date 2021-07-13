Comcast Wants To Spend Money On Peacock, Wants To See A Shopping List First

Comcast is in the enviable position of wanting to go on a shopping spree. The problem is, they’re not sure what they want to buy.

A report by Bloomberg suggests that Comcast wants to pump significant resources into Peacock in order to bolster its content library.

As execs laid their plans out during a reported meeting in April, one thing remained clear — Comcast CEO Brian Roberts would have to approve anything these folks devised. We’re not exactly sure what came from those meetings, but the idea that different execs in charge of Peacock couldn’t agree on a singular direction the service should take is troubling, to say the least.

Roberts has said multiple times that Peacock won’t try to compete with Disney+ and Netflix because they don’t operate at that scale.

A Wall Street Journal report from last month indicated that spending doesn’t come easy to Roberts, and any decision, especially those with a financial implication, is critically analyzed by the CEO. Roberts called the report, suggesting that he aims to turn Comcast into a streaming powerhouse, is “speculation” and holds no weight.

He could, however, only be saying that because of suggestions he’d partner with WarnerBros. Discovery to take on the entertainment world — something that would require a merger or some other kind of legal agreement.

For now, Comcast and NBCUniversal are trying their best to make Peacock a premium destination with what they have. This push started when they removed The Office from Netflix and made Peacock its exclusive home.

Now, NBCUniversal is removing its films from HBO Max and Netflix in order to bolster Peacock’s film library.

They’re also releasing films right to Peacock, including The Boss Baby: Family Business, which had a nice opening that saw it surpass Disney+’s Cruella during its opening weekend.

Comcast is also banking big on the Tokyo Olympics, as evidenced by its promise to deliver 7,000 of dedicated programming across its linear and digital platforms, including Peacock.