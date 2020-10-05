Comcast’s Xumo Reveals They Have Surpassed 24 Million US Monthly Active Users

Xumo is proving that there are more and more people seeking AVOD options. The Comcast-owned service revealed that since January, they have seen more than 24 million US monthly active users to their platform. This is a huge leap from the 5.5 million monthly users they last reported in April of 2019. The streamer also revealed that total hours streamed since January have also more than doubled.

The new numbers show that Xumo is gaining ground on its competitors, Pluto TV and Tubi. In August, ViacomCBS announced that Pluto TV reached 26.5 million domestic monthly active users while Tubi announced that their monthly active users broke their record in August, reaching 33 million.

While the pandemic was definitely a contributing factor to Xumo’s exponential growth, CEO Colin Petrie-Norris also believes their expansion to new platforms as well as their growing library content were also contributing factors. Since it was acquired by Comcast back in February, the service has been integrated with Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex, “which resulted in a nearly 40% increase in viewing sessions on the X1 pay-TV and Flex broadband-only platforms,” Variety reported.

“We have really resonated with cord cutters,” Petrie-Norris told Variety. “We see a number of people who are using us as their primary TV service, for news, kids shows and entertainment. We’re easy to get to. We don’t even require registration.”

Xumo has also gained ground internationally. In addition to the US, the streaming service is also available Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Germany and Spain.