Comedy-Centric OTA Network, Laff, Acquires Rights to ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Laff, an over-the-air broadcast television network whose main focus is comedy, announced today that they acquired the television rights to “How I Met Your Mother.”

The network will be adding all nine seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series to their 24/7 roster of comedies, which includes “That 70’s Show,” “Home Improvement,” and “According to Jim.”

To commemorate the acquisition, Laff will be broadcasting a two-day marathon of the show, beginning Sunday, Sept. 6 ending Monday, Sept. 7. The show will be on from 8 a.m. ET to midnight on both days. After the marathon, viewers can catch the show every night from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

Laff airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of contemporary off-network sitcoms and popular movies geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. Laff is part of The E.W. Scripps Company.