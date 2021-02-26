Streaming Roundup (2/26/21): HBO Max Streams ‘Isabel,’ Comic Danny Chieng Gets 3-Project Netflix Deal
“Isabel,” the three-part Chilean miniseries, has been acquired by HBO Max and streams March 12.
It is based on the life of acclaimed writer Isabel Allende, the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author and a fighter for human rights. Allende, who left Chile due to political conflicts, fought battles on every front — personal and profession. Then, at the height of her career, she put literature aside to care for a dying daughter.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
Comedian Danny Chieng has signed a three-project deal with Netflix: two new stand-up specials and a docu-style comedy special. The doc has Chieng and comedian David Fung tour America’s Chinatowns to promote local businesses and explore Asian American culture. Chieng, who will write and executive produce the shows, scored with “Asian Comedian Destroys America,” which launched on the streamer in December 2019.
-
“Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story,” executive produced by Sean Astin (“Lord of the Rings”) charts the rise of the company and its explosion on the gaming scene. It premieres March 1 on Crackle Plus. Crazy wild ideas turned Nintendo from a local card maker in the pre-TV era into a worldwide household gaming name. The story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans, including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Reggie Fils-Aimé and Phil Spencer.
-
“ My Little Pony” and “Transformers: BotBots” are two new animated shows slated at Netflix. The characters will be reimagined. Hasbro’s eOne studio is making 20 episodes of the “Transformers,” while “My Little Pony,” a new CGI feature film, will also appear on Netflix this fall.
-
“Ray Donovan” was a hit for seven years on Showtime. Now the streamer will carry a “Donovan” feature film that picks up after the final season. The show, which ran from 2013-2020, was a gritty crime drama starring Lev Schreiber, who will co-write the script. Cast regulars Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey also return for the film. Production begins later this year.
-
“Animaniacs” just got a third season pickup, before the second season airs on Hulu Nov. 20. Steven Spielberg is continuing on as executive producer. The streamer will also debut “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, voiced by Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), on May 21.
-
Jon Stewart has made some key hires for his Apple TV+ show, described as a “one-hour, single-issue series will explore current affairs topics and those that relate to his advocacy work.” “CBS Evening News” veteran Brinda Adhikari will be his showrunner, while “Daily Show” vet Chelsea Devantez will serve as his head writer. Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.
-
“The Amusement Park,” the 46-year-old restored George A. Romero movie, streams this summer on Shudder, which also released the film’s poster, created by Polish artist Aleksander Wasilewski. The movie will be available in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “Amusement Park” is an allegory about the realities of growing older, manifest via roller coasters and crowds, as experienced by an elderly man.