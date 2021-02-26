Streaming Roundup (2/26/21): HBO Max Streams ‘Isabel,’ Comic Danny Chieng Gets 3-Project Netflix Deal

“Isabel,” the three-part Chilean miniseries, has been acquired by HBO Max and streams March 12.

It is based on the life of acclaimed writer Isabel Allende, the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author and a fighter for human rights. Allende, who left Chile due to political conflicts, fought battles on every front — personal and profession. Then, at the height of her career, she put literature aside to care for a dying daughter.

Sign Up Now $14.99 / month hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects: