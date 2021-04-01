Nielsen: ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Lead Streaming Race
While staying home due to the pandemic, people are choosing to hop on their favorite streaming platforms and check out new movies and shows. Some of those movies and shows pick up a lot of attention and end up making it into Nielsen’s top-streamed rankings. Recently, superhero movies and shows topped the charts. Now, streamers are checking out other types of content.
Out of all of the popular shows and movies to appear on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, “Coming 2 America” and “Ginny & Georgia” led the way at the beginning of March 2021. From March 1-7, “Coming 2 America” was streamed for 1.413 billion minutes. In the same span of time, “Ginny & Georgia,” which includes 10 episodes, was streamed 1.161 billion minutes.
In addition to “Coming 2 America” out-streaming all other shows and movies on the popular streaming platforms, it gave Amazon Prime its first-ever no. 1 spot on Nielsen’s list.
Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios, talks about the success of the Eddie Murphy sequel saying, “The premiere of ‘Coming 2 America’ has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations. It’s clear an entire new generation of fans have joined the enormous loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenom Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious, all-star cast of existing and newly-cemented legends.”
“WandaVision” was the only Disney+ show to crack the list of original series with 9 episodes and 924 million minutes streamed. Netflix dominated the rest of the Top 10 Original Series.
Among acquired shows, “Criminal Minds” led the way with 307 episodes and 929 million minutes streamed. Long-running shows like “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are on the acquired list too, likely due to the high number of episodes available to stream.
