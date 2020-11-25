What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2020, Including ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘House of Ho’
The much-anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, streams on Christmas Day, the same day the big-screen adventure hits theaters. This round, the beautiful and accomplished superhero confronts two new villains: Max Lord and The Cheetah.
Also up is an original HBO Max reality show, “House of Ho,” a family docusoap that charts the daily lives of wealthy Houston entrepreneur Binh Ho, his wife Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy. The Hos, who immigrated from Vietnam, built a multimillion dollar bank and a real-estate development company.
Leaving Netflix and coming to HBO Max is “The West Wing,” which will join the service on December 25.
Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in December
December 1
- 3 Godfathers, 1949
- 40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
- Absolute Power, 1997
- Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018
- Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
- The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
- The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
- The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
- The Blind Side, (HBO)
- Blow-Up, 1966
- The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
- Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
- Bundle of Joy, 1956
- The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
- Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
- Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
- Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
- Comedy Knockout, 2016
- Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
- Crimes of the Century, 2013
- The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
- The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
- Dead Wives Club, Season 1
- Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
- De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
- Deep Blue Sea, 1999
- Demolition Man, 1993
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
- Fallen, 1998
- Falling Skies, 2011
- The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
- Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
- Gladiator, 2000
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
- Hell in the Heartland, 2019
- Hero, 2004 (HBO)
- The History of Comedy, 2017
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
- The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
- The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
- Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
- It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
- Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
- Juice, 1992
- Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018
- The Last Samurai, 2003
- La Unidad, 2020
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
- The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- The Misery Index, 2013
- My Dream is Yours, 1949
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- No Blade of Grass, 1970
- Omega Man, The, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Outbreak, 1995
- Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
- Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
- Period of Adjustment, 1962
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
- Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016
- The Redemption Project, 2019
- Risky Business, 1983
- Robots, 2005 (HBO)
- Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Romance on the High Seas, 1948
- Room for One More, 1952
- Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
- The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (HBO)
- Something’s Killing Me, 2017
- Southland, Seasons 1-5
- Soylent Green, 1973
- SPAWN, 1997
- Stargirl, Season 1
- Striptease, 1996
- Susan Slept Here, 1954
- Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
- Tea for Two, 1950
- Those Who Can’t, 2016
- Three Godfathers, 1936
- THX 1138, 1971
- Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014
- True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
- Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
- Unmasking a Killer, 2018
- Very Scary People, Season 1
- The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
- Westworld, 1973
- What Bitch? (HBO)
- Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
- Wrecked, 2019
- Yogi Bear, 2010
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949
December 2
- Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 3
- Full Bloom, Season Finale
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
December 4
- Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
- Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
- Engineering the Future, 2020
- La Leyenda Negra (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
December 5
- The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
December 6
- Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
- Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
December 7
- Axios, Season Finale (HBO)
December 8
- 40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
- One Night in Bangkok, 2020
December 9
- Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
December 10
- 4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
- Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
- Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
- House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
- Veneno, Season Finale
- Valley of Tears, Season Finale
December 11
- Adult Material
- Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
- One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)
December 12
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 15
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
December 16
- The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 17
- CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
- The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
- Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Love Monster, Season 1-2
- Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
December 18
- Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
December 19
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
December 20
- I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
December 21:
- Industry, Season Finale (HBO)
December 23
- Squish, Season 1
December 25
- The West Wing, Season 1-7
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 26
- Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)
- Road Trip, Season 1
December 28
- His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
December 29
- Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
December 31
- The Champ, 1979
- Conan Without Borders