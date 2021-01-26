 Skip to Content
The Streamable
To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Coming To Netflix in February 2021, Including ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ and ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Fern Siegel

The third and final installment of “To All The Boys” (February 12) posits Lara Jean’s senior year in high school — as she considers college plans, with and without Peter, as well as the sexual boundaries teens can set.

“Malcolm & Marie” arrives February 5 with an intense love-hate relationship. In the steamy new Netflix drama, Zendaya and John David Washington play passionate, but tortured lovers. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson directs, exploring not just a love story, but a story about love. Shot in secret last summer under quarantine, the cast and crew were in lockdown for two weeks. The black-and-white drama takes place in one night, as facts about their relationship are revealed.

Also set in high school, new series “Ginny & Georgia” (February 24) has a “Gilmore Girls” vibe. The focus is Ginny, 15, her younger brother, and their 30-year-old mom Georgia, who decides to have the family settle down in a New England town.

Two comics offer their own brand of adult humor: Dani Rovira (February 12) reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred from his hometown in Málaga, Spain, while Tiffany Haddish (February 2) host a special where six different comedians let loose.

What’s Coming To Netflix in February 2021:

February 1:

  • The Bank Job
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Inception
  • Love Daily season 1
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • My Dead Ex season 1
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • The Patriot
  • Rocks
  • Shutter Island
  • The Unsetting season 1
  • Zac and Mia seasons 1–2
  • Zathura

February 2:

  • Kid Cosmic
  • Mighty Express season 2
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

February 3:

  • All My Friends Are Dead
  • Black Beach
  • Firefly Lane

February 5:

  • Hache: Season 2
  • Invisible City
  • The Last Paradiso
  • Little Big Women
  • Malcolm & Marie
  • Space Sweepers
  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 6:

  • The Sinner: Jamie

February 8:

  • iCarly seasons 1–2
  • War Dogs

February 10:

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

February 11:

  • Capitani
  • Layla Majnun
  • Middle of Nowhere
  • Red Dot
  • Squared Love

February 12:

  • Buried by the Bernards
  • Nadiya Bakes
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • To All the Boys: Always and Forever
  • Xico’s Journey

February 13:

  • Monsoon

February 15:

  • The Crew

February 16:

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
  • Good Girls season 3

February 17:

  • Behind Her Eyes
  • Hello, Me!
  • MeatEater season 9, part 2

February 18:

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19:

  • I Care a Lot
  • Tribes of Europa

February 20:

  • Classmates Minus

February 21:

  • The Conjuring
  • The Conjuring 2

February 23:

  • Brian Regan: On the Rocks
  • Pelé

February 24:

  • Canine Intervention
  • Ginny & Georgia
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2

February 25:

  • Geez & Ann
  • High-Rise Invasion
  • Caught by a Wave
  • No Escape
  • Our Idiot Brother

February 26:

  • Crazy About Her

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever”