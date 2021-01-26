Coming To Netflix in February 2021, Including ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ and ‘Malcolm & Marie’

The third and final installment of “To All The Boys” (February 12) posits Lara Jean’s senior year in high school — as she considers college plans, with and without Peter, as well as the sexual boundaries teens can set.

“Malcolm & Marie” arrives February 5 with an intense love-hate relationship. In the steamy new Netflix drama, Zendaya and John David Washington play passionate, but tortured lovers. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson directs, exploring not just a love story, but a story about love. Shot in secret last summer under quarantine, the cast and crew were in lockdown for two weeks. The black-and-white drama takes place in one night, as facts about their relationship are revealed.

Also set in high school, new series “Ginny & Georgia” (February 24) has a “Gilmore Girls” vibe. The focus is Ginny, 15, her younger brother, and their 30-year-old mom Georgia, who decides to have the family settle down in a New England town.

Two comics offer their own brand of adult humor: Dani Rovira (February 12) reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred from his hometown in Málaga, Spain, while Tiffany Haddish (February 2) host a special where six different comedians let loose.

What’s Coming To Netflix in February 2021:

February 1:

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting season 1

Zac and Mia seasons 1–2

Zathura

February 2:

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

February 3:

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

February 5:

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 6:

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8:

iCarly seasons 1–2

War Dogs

February 10:

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

February 11:

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12:

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Xico’s Journey

February 13:

Monsoon

February 15:

The Crew

February 16:

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls season 3

February 17:

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater season 9, part 2

February 18:

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19:

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

February 20:

Classmates Minus

February 21:

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

February 23:

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

February 24:

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2

February 25:

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Caught by a Wave

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

February 26:

Crazy About Her

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever”