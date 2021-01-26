Coming To Netflix in February 2021, Including ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ and ‘Malcolm & Marie’
The third and final installment of “To All The Boys” (February 12) posits Lara Jean’s senior year in high school — as she considers college plans, with and without Peter, as well as the sexual boundaries teens can set.
“Malcolm & Marie” arrives February 5 with an intense love-hate relationship. In the steamy new Netflix drama, Zendaya and John David Washington play passionate, but tortured lovers. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson directs, exploring not just a love story, but a story about love. Shot in secret last summer under quarantine, the cast and crew were in lockdown for two weeks. The black-and-white drama takes place in one night, as facts about their relationship are revealed.
Also set in high school, new series “Ginny & Georgia” (February 24) has a “Gilmore Girls” vibe. The focus is Ginny, 15, her younger brother, and their 30-year-old mom Georgia, who decides to have the family settle down in a New England town.
Two comics offer their own brand of adult humor: Dani Rovira (February 12) reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred from his hometown in Málaga, Spain, while Tiffany Haddish (February 2) host a special where six different comedians let loose.
What’s Coming To Netflix in February 2021:
February 1:
- The Bank Job
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Eat Pray Love
- Inception
- Love Daily season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Dead Ex season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- The Patriot
- Rocks
- Shutter Island
- The Unsetting season 1
- Zac and Mia seasons 1–2
- Zathura
February 2:
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2
February 3:
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Black Beach
- Firefly Lane
February 5:
- Hache: Season 2
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
- Little Big Women
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
February 6:
- The Sinner: Jamie
February 8:
- iCarly seasons 1–2
- War Dogs
February 10:
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
February 11:
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Middle of Nowhere
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
February 12:
- Buried by the Bernards
- Nadiya Bakes
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- Xico’s Journey
February 13:
- Monsoon
February 15:
- The Crew
February 16:
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- Good Girls season 3
February 17:
- Behind Her Eyes
- Hello, Me!
- MeatEater season 9, part 2
February 18:
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
February 19:
- I Care a Lot
- Tribes of Europa
February 20:
- Classmates Minus
February 21:
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
February 23:
- Brian Regan: On the Rocks
- Pelé
February 24:
- Canine Intervention
- Ginny & Georgia
- Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2
February 25:
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
- Caught by a Wave
- No Escape
- Our Idiot Brother
February 26:
- Crazy About Her