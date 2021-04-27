What’s Coming To Tubi in May 2021, Including 23 James Bond Films and ‘I Love You Phillip Morris’
With Tubi, fans of 007 can binge on James Bond’s exploits from the Fifties to “Die Another Day” in 2002. The Bonds range from Sean Connery to Roger Moore to Pierce Brosnan, but all focus on spying, beautiful women and utilizing amazing tech gadgets. On a true-crime, but touching front, Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor co-star in “I Love You Phillip Morris,” a biographical story about Steven Jay Russell, a former cop turned con man who escaped prison numerous times. In prison, he falls for his cellmate, Phillip Morris, and to keep him in a high-end lifestyle on their release, commits numerous frauds.
Coming To Tubi in May
James Bond Movies
- A View to Kill (1985)
- Casino Royale (1954)
- Casino Royale (1967)
- Diamonds are Forever (1971)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dr. No (1963)
- Everything or Nothing: Untold Story (2012)
- From Russia With Love (1964)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- License to Kill (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- Moonraker (1979)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- Octopussy (1983)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The World is Not Enough (1999)
- Thunderball (1965)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
Action
- 24 Hours to Live (2017)
- American Assassin (2017)
- Cross Wars (2017)
- Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)
- Divergent - full franchise in English & Spanish (2014-2016)
- Drive Angry (2011)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)
- Snakes on a Plane (2006)
- Set Up (2011)
- Ticking Clock (2011)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- The Losers (2010)
- The Raid: Redemption (2011)
Black Cinema
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- Baby Boy (2001)
- Baggage Claim (2013)
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- Little Man (2006)
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Proud Mary (2018)
- The Caveman’s Valentine (2001)
- Traffik (2018)
Comedy
- 17 Again (2009)
- How to be a Latin Lover (2017)
- Freaks of Nature (2015)
- I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
- Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
- Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
- Multiplicity (1996)
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- The House Bunny (2008)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- Welcome to the Jungle (2013)
Drama
- Ali (2001)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Closed Circuit (2013)
- Dragonfly (2002)
- Draft Day (2014)
- Feed (2017)
- Foxcatcher (2014)
- Touched With Fire (2015)
- The Door in the Floor (2004)
- The Experiment (2010)
- The Prestige (2006)
- Warrior (2011) - starting 5/5
- Waking the Dead (2000)
- Vantage Point (2008)
Horror
- Astral (2018) - 5/15
- Curve (2015)
- Darkness Falls (2019)
- Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
- Grace: The Possession (2014)
- Hostel: Part III (2011)
- Rosewood Lane (2011)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999) - starting 5/21
- The Crazies (2010)
- The Descent (2005)
Kids & Family
- Another Cinderella Story (2008)
- August Rush (2007)
- Bionicle: The Legend Reborn (2009)
- Free Willy (4 movies) (1993 - 2010)
- Heidi (2015)
- Imagine That (2009)
- Knight Rusty (2013)
- Little Big League (1994)
- Popstar (2005)
- Scales: Mermaids are Real (2017) - starting 5/3
- Shaun the Sheep (2015)
- Shopkins (3 movies) (2016-2018)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Snow Queen’s Revenge (1996)
- The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)
- The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
- The Water Horse (2012)
- Osmosis Jones (2001)
- Veggietales (25 movies) (1995 - 2015)
Sci-Fi & Thriller
- A Perfect Getaway (2009)
- After Earth (2013) - starting 5/15
- Attack the Block (2011)
- Bionic Ever After? (1994)
- Brazil (1985)
- Changing Lanes (2002)
- Cloverfield (2008)
- Criminal (2016)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Now You See Me (2013)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- The International (2009)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
TV Series
- Fantasy Island (1977)
- Fantasy Island (1998)
- Let’s Be Real (2020) - starting 5/13
- Scooby and Scrappy Doo (1979)
- Scooby-Doo Where Are You? (1969)
- Sheena (2000)
- The Flying Nun (1967)
- The Flintstones (1960)
- The Nanny (1993) - first 2 seasons
- The Monkees (1966)
- V.I.P (1998) - first 2 seasons
- Zorro (1990) - first 2 seasons