Conan O’Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, HBO Max Orders ‘Conan’ Variety Show

In a move marking the end of an era, WarnerMedia announced that Conan O’Brien will be ending his acclaimed 28-year career as late night talk show host. His revered late night talk show “Conan,” will come to a close at the end of its tenth season next year, after having been housed at TBS for the last 10 years.

While the move is monumental, O’Brien will not stray from the WarnerMedia family. Not only will his travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” remain on TBS, but the company also announced that HBO Max has ordered a new weekly variety series from the famed host.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien joked.

No further details regarding the variety show were divulged.

The news comes as HBO Max is officially available on Fire TVs and Fire tablets as of today. The company announced yesterday that current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers—regardless of how they subscribe to the platform—can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

Back in October, parent company AT&T reported that HBO and HBO Max now have 38 million subscribers as of Q3 2020, up 1.7 million from last quarter. In Q2, the company revealed that 4.1 million had activated their HBO Max account, but now 8.6 million have activated the service.