CONCACAF Gold Cup: How to Watch US vs. Qatar for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

While other American athletes try to come home with a gold medal at the Olympics, the US Men’s National Soccer team is looking to get a little gold of their own. To do so, they’ll first need to get past Qatar, a team invited to participate in the Gold Cup from outside the CONCACAF region, tonight. Here’s how to watch the boys in red, white, and blue take on Qatar for a spot in the Gold Cup Finals.

How to Watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals - US vs. Qatar For Free Without Cable

As usual, FS1 will provide the English-speaking commentary, while Univision and TUDN will provide Spanish-speaking coverage.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Background and Odds

Qatar has made some noise despite not being a known powerhouse, going undefeated (2-0-1) in group play, then vanquishing El Salvador 3-2 in the quarterfinals. The United States similarly went undefeated (3-0-0) in group play and defeated Jamaica 1-0 to get to this point. The US will need all hands on deck to avoid a slight upset and leave the Gold Cup tournament empty-handed.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the US are slight favorites to win the match at +105, but Qatar is still only +280 to win. A draw nets you +240 odds. No matter who wins tonight, they’ll likely have their hands full with Mexico, who is currently at -175 odds to beat Canada in their semifinal match, and have the lowest odds to win the tournament at +100. The US is hoping for a Canadian upset tonight, as the Americans are just 1-5 against the Mexicans in Gold Cup finals since 1991.

How to Stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals - US vs. Qatar for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals - US vs. Qatar live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 1--
Univision-----
TUDN≥ $94.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Univision, and TUDN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Univision, and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Extended Highlights: USA 1-0 Jamaica - Gold Cup 2021

