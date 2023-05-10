Confirmed: DIRECTV STREAM Customers Will Still Get Discounted HBO Max Rate When Max Rolls Out

Hulu users were aghast (or more likely mildly annoyed) to learn that, starting May 17, they would no longer get access to a special, discounted price of HBO Max when added to their subscription. After the 17th, Hulu users will see the cost of the HBO Max add-on rise to the standard $15.99 monthly price for ad-free streaming.

The news likely sent DIRECTV STREAM users into a state of slight anxiety as they wondered whether or not their price would also increase. DIRECTV STREAM offers new customers three free months of HBO Max, as well as SHOWTIME, STARZ and other premium streaming services on a rotating basis and for a limited time. After the three-month free window ends, HBO Max reverts to the same $14.99 monthly price that Hulu customers have until May 17.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Fortunately for DIRECTV STREAM customers, a DIRECTV representative has confirmed to The Streamable that the price will stay at $14.99 per month with no increase planned for the foreseeable future. That means that the rate will remain intact even after May 23, when Warner Bros. Discovery will launch HBO Max’s next evolution, which will go by the name “Max.” Most users won’t have to do anything to get their HBO Max app to update; the process should start automatically.

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service and have been paying for HBO, now is the perfect time to sign up for DIRECTV STREAM. If you choose to do so, and opt for an annual plan to HBO Max, you can lock in the lowest possible prices available for the service. Factor in the three-month free trial, and a full year’s subscription to the service comes out to $134.91, which is cheaper than signing up directly through HBO Max for an annual plan (HBO Max’s site shows $149.99 after a 20% discount is applied for annual subscribers).

Lock in a Discounted HBO Max Rate Now

Visit www.directvstream.com. Pick a plan, and click “Start Free Trial.” Once your plan is in place, shop for Entertainment Packages. Select the HBO Max deal and any other premium streamers you want to try 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In addition to free and discounted rates on streaming platforms like HBO Max, DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels on the market than any other streaming service. It offers a wide variety of news and sports, and is The Streamable's best choice for watching MLB baseball in 2023.