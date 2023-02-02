Confirmed: FOX to Stream Super Bowl LVII for Free in HD, 4K Without a Pay-TV Subscription

Are you ready for some football? FOX is counting on the fact that you are, because the network will be making this month’s Super Bowl free to watch for anybody with an internet connection, regardless of whether or not they have a pay-TV subscription. A Fox Sports spokesperson has confirmed to The Streamable, as the network did in 2020, it will broadcast Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in both HD and 4K on the Fox Sports App and will not require a TV Everywhere Authentication.

That means that to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, you do not have to have a subscription to a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming provider, you don’t even need to have an antenna to get the signal over the air.

Beginning with CBS’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIII in 2019, networks have been making it easier to stream the Big Game. When FOX first made the game available via its app in 2020, it set a then-record for Super Bowl streamers. That was also the first time that made the broadcast available in 4K at no cost to streamers.

CBS also streamed the Big Game in 2021 without requiring authentication, but last year, NBC did stream the game on Premiere tiers of Peacock, but required a TVE authentication to watch via the NBC App.

A FOX Sports rep also confirmed to The Streamable that the company’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi will not stream the Super Bowl. There is no word on if the service will make the game available after it was up on FOX, but there is precedent for something like that to occur. Last year when FOX was airing the Men’s World Cup, games were made available on-demand on Tubi after they concluded.

Whether or not the game is available after the fact on Tubi, we do know that anyone and everyone who wants to watch Super Bowl LVII will have the opportunity to not only do so, but to do so in the highest picture quality possible via the Fox Sports App.