Confirmed: Fubo Offering Free Channels to Subscribers Who Switch to Quarterly Plan in Latest Streaming Test
Fubo likes to experiment. Over the years, the sports-focused live TV streaming service has been fond of testing the waters on new initiatives, pricing plans, and features for varying lengths of time. The most noteworthy of these experiments is the now seemingly annual switch to offering only quarterly subscription plans in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.
Presumably hoping to capture sports fans looking to stream the Big Game for a longer period of time, the service has been making the move for the past three years. Fubo’s CEO David Gandler has been open about his company’s propensity to shake things up on occasion.
“You should anticipate that we’ll continue to experiment, just to better understand what the value is for us, and also what the expectations are for consumers,” he said last year on a call with investors and analysts.
While the annual Super Bowl experiment has come and gone for 2023, that doesn’t mean that Fubo is finished attempting to entice cord-cutters to opt for the three-month plan as opposed to the traditional one-month option. A Fubo spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that the company has been sending emails to customers on the introductory Pro plan and offering them even more sports content if they upgrade to the quarterly option.
“I can confirm that we have extended a quarterly Pro plan with a wider channel offering to existing customers as we often test channel plans to see what our users like,” the company spokesperson told The Streamable on Friday.
The email indicates that ACC Network, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel would be available for free to current customers if they made the switch from monthly to quarterly billing. Currently, those channels are divided up amongst the streamer’s higher-priced tiers and the fubo Extra add-on package, which usually costs $7.99 per month.
The base-level Pro plan currently runs $74.99 per month plus taxes and regional sports network (RSN) fees, while the Elite plan — which includes the 52 extra channels from the fubo Extra add-on and more — costs $84.99 monthly, not including taxes and fees. The top-tier pricing option, the Premier plan, costs $94.99 per month (plus fees) and comes with 228 channels, including all of the channels being offered to Pro subscribers if they upgrade.
Fubo has never been shy about cutting its experiments short after just a few days, so there is no guarantee how long the offer will be available to current Pro plan customers. The Fubo spokesperson that The Streamable spoke with declined to indicate whether a similar deal will be made available to new customers as well, or if a similar enticement will be offered to current customers on either the Elite or Premier plans.
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.