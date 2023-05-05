Confirmed: Fubo Offering Free Channels to Subscribers Who Switch to Quarterly Plan in Latest Streaming Test

Fubo likes to experiment. Over the years, the sports-focused live TV streaming service has been fond of testing the waters on new initiatives, pricing plans, and features for varying lengths of time. The most noteworthy of these experiments is the now seemingly annual switch to offering only quarterly subscription plans in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

Presumably hoping to capture sports fans looking to stream the Big Game for a longer period of time, the service has been making the move for the past three years. Fubo’s CEO David Gandler has been open about his company’s propensity to shake things up on occasion.

“You should anticipate that we’ll continue to experiment, just to better understand what the value is for us, and also what the expectations are for consumers,” he said last year on a call with investors and analysts.

While the annual Super Bowl experiment has come and gone for 2023, that doesn’t mean that Fubo is finished attempting to entice cord-cutters to opt for the three-month plan as opposed to the traditional one-month option. A Fubo spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that the company has been sending emails to customers on the introductory Pro plan and offering them even more sports content if they upgrade to the quarterly option.

“I can confirm that we have extended a quarterly Pro plan with a wider channel offering to existing customers as we often test channel plans to see what our users like,” the company spokesperson told The Streamable on Friday.

The email indicates that ACC Network, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel would be available for free to current customers if they made the switch from monthly to quarterly billing. Currently, those channels are divided up amongst the streamer’s higher-priced tiers and the fubo Extra add-on package, which usually costs $7.99 per month.

The base-level Pro plan currently runs $74.99 per month plus taxes and regional sports network (RSN) fees, while the Elite plan — which includes the 52 extra channels from the fubo Extra add-on and more — costs $84.99 monthly, not including taxes and fees. The top-tier pricing option, the Premier plan, costs $94.99 per month (plus fees) and comes with 228 channels, including all of the channels being offered to Pro subscribers if they upgrade.

Fubo has never been shy about cutting its experiments short after just a few days, so there is no guarantee how long the offer will be available to current Pro plan customers. The Fubo spokesperson that The Streamable spoke with declined to indicate whether a similar deal will be made available to new customers as well, or if a similar enticement will be offered to current customers on either the Elite or Premier plans.