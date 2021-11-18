Confirmed: NBC and Peacock to Retain Premier League Soccer Rights Until 2028

Despite all the fun we’ve had speculating, the Premier League will remain on its longtime U.S. broadcasting home — NBC.

The company confirmed a new six-year rights extension that will see England’s top flight remain on NBC’s linear and digital platforms until 2028. It is expected that the new deal is worth over $2 billion.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons. NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.”

Earlier today, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported that he heard rumblings that NBC will retain the Premier League broadcasting rights.

No official announcement yet. But word is that NBC is the winner of Premier League rights. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 18, 2021

Last month, Ourand reported that U.S. media rights for the Premier League were up for grabs as NBC’s current deal for the EPL ends next May. CBS, ESPN, and FOX were expected to join NBC at the bargaining table and submit formal bids for broadcasting rights, and there was speculation that the league would even consider a split deal.

NBC paid more than $150 million as part of a six-year deal signed in 2015 and while no terms have been disclosed on the actual deal just yet, a new deal was rumored to cost upwards of $2 billion, quite the cost to retain the Premier League rights. In fact, it was reported that a joint venture between WarnerMedia and Fox was actually higher than NBC’s bid but the Premier League opted to stay with their longtime business partner rather than leave.

This new deal will likely have quite a bit of Peacock involved as the company looks to move more sports content to its streaming app. You can currently also watch Notre Dame football on the app, as well as Sunday Night Football, the Premier Lacrosse League, and more. Peacock’s identity as a digital streaming platform may have actually tilted the scales in NBC’s favor, as more sports fans cut the cord and rely on streaming services to access their favorite sports.

Two sources: Warner/Fox came in with higher bid for EPL than NBC. #EPL — james andrew miller (@JimMiller) November 18, 2021

NBC is also adjusting its linear approach, as it sunsets NBC Sports Network at the end of this year and moves sports to USA Network. Premier League fans are already well-versed in the guessing game of finding their favorite teams across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports Network — but now they’ll only have to bounce between three networks and Peacock. As NBC moves into its next phase of sports broadcasting, it will retain one of its two “franchise” stalwarts along with the NFL.

Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports chairman, said: “We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League. Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years. This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”