Showtime Content to Remain Ad-Free, Even when Bundled with Paramount+’s Ad-Supported Plan

On Wednesday, Paramount Global announced that it had begun bundling together streaming services Paramount+ and SHOWTIME into a new unified user experience inside the existing Paramount+ platform. While the company had long been bundling the services from a pricing perspective, they had never before been available in the same streamer, until today.

Showtime content will now be featured in its own tab inside Paramount+ for customers who opt into the bundle. To celebrate the new viewing option, Paramount is offering a discount for customers who sign up for the services before Oct. 2. The limited-time price for the Essential Plan — which includes commercials — will be just $7.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium Plan will run $12.99 monthly.

The discounted rate for annual subscribers will be $79.99 for the Essential Plan or $129.99 for the Premium Plan if they sign up by Oct. 2.

However, the varying pricing structure does raise a question. Content streaming on SHOWTIME’s standalone platform is always commercial-free, but in its initial press release, Paramount did not specify is that would change for customers who sign up for the Essential, ad-supported bundling option. As a premium cable channel, Showtime programming has never been encumbered by commercials, so it would feel strange to watch episodes of “Dexter,” “Homeland,” “Shameless,” or “Yellowjackets” and have the action interrupted by an ad.

Fortunately, a representative for Paramount confirmed to The Streamable that all Showtime content will remain ad-free, even on the bundled Essential Plan. So, the difference between the $7.99 and $12.99 introductory offers centers completely on whether there is advertising on traditional Paramount+ content or not.

Following the introductory period, the monthly prices for the bundle will increase to $11.99 and $14.99 respectively with the annual rates coming in at $119.99 and $149.99. Previously, the Paramount+/SHOWTIME bundles ran $9.99 and $12.99 monthly and $99.99 and $129.99 annually.

The SHOWTIME streaming app will remain available on its own for $10.99 per month and Paramount+’s solo Essential and Premium Plans will maintain their $4.99 and $9.99 options.