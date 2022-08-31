Showtime Content to Remain Ad-Free, Even when Bundled with Paramount+’s Ad-Supported Plan
On Wednesday, Paramount Global announced that it had begun bundling together streaming services Paramount+ and SHOWTIME into a new unified user experience inside the existing Paramount+ platform. While the company had long been bundling the services from a pricing perspective, they had never before been available in the same streamer, until today.
Showtime content will now be featured in its own tab inside Paramount+ for customers who opt into the bundle. To celebrate the new viewing option, Paramount is offering a discount for customers who sign up for the services before Oct. 2. The limited-time price for the Essential Plan — which includes commercials — will be just $7.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium Plan will run $12.99 monthly.
The discounted rate for annual subscribers will be $79.99 for the Essential Plan or $129.99 for the Premium Plan if they sign up by Oct. 2.
However, the varying pricing structure does raise a question. Content streaming on SHOWTIME’s standalone platform is always commercial-free, but in its initial press release, Paramount did not specify is that would change for customers who sign up for the Essential, ad-supported bundling option. As a premium cable channel, Showtime programming has never been encumbered by commercials, so it would feel strange to watch episodes of “Dexter,” “Homeland,” “Shameless,” or “Yellowjackets” and have the action interrupted by an ad.
Fortunately, a representative for Paramount confirmed to The Streamable that all Showtime content will remain ad-free, even on the bundled Essential Plan. So, the difference between the $7.99 and $12.99 introductory offers centers completely on whether there is advertising on traditional Paramount+ content or not.
Following the introductory period, the monthly prices for the bundle will increase to $11.99 and $14.99 respectively with the annual rates coming in at $119.99 and $149.99. Previously, the Paramount+/SHOWTIME bundles ran $9.99 and $12.99 monthly and $99.99 and $129.99 annually.
The SHOWTIME streaming app will remain available on its own for $10.99 per month and Paramount+’s solo Essential and Premium Plans will maintain their $4.99 and $9.99 options.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial
-
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.
If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).30-Day Trial