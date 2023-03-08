Confirmed: T-Mobile, Metro PCS Subscribers Get Free Year of MLB.TV Starting March 28

It’s official, T-Mobile users! You will be getting a full year’s subscription to Major League Baseball’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV for free.

T-Mobile is making this offer available to all users of its mobile phone service, as well as all Metro PCS customers via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Users can sign up between March 28 and April 3 to access the deal, which represents a $150 value.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to just about every MLB game (excluding ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, Apple TV+, TBS, and Peacock national telecasts). If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber who lives away from your favorite team, this is the ideal way to see your squad in action all season long. This marks the eighth straight year that T-Mobile will be offering free access to MLB.TV in partnership with the league.

This is the first official confirmation T-Mobile has given that the offer would be returning, other than a Tweet from their Help page on March 7. That Tweet confirmed that T-Mobile users would get the MLB.TV package again at some point this year, but did not specify when. Unfortunately, the dates on the offer mean that fans cannot watch MLB Spring Training games for free through their T-Mobile or Metro PCS subscription.

There are some new features to watch MLB.TV in 2023, if the thousands of out-of-market games aren’t enough content for you. These include the new Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching. Additionally, fans will get content exclusive to MLB.TV like “MLB Big Inning,” which offers a viewing experience similar to NFL RedZone that gives viewers the chance to look in at different games around the league at their most crucial moments, as well as shows like “Baseball Zen,” “Carded,” and “Inside Stitch.”

T-Mobile is fast making itself known as the top wireless provider for sports fans across the United States. In late February, the wireless carrier announced a deal to provide its subscribers with free access to a full year’s subscription of MLS Season Pass. MLS fans rejoiced at the news, since it means that if they’re T-Mobile or Metro PCS users they’ll be able to see every league soccer game of the season— more than 900 in all.

The confirmation from T-Mobile could be great news for baseball fans who subscribe to the live TV streamer YouTube TV. A carriage dispute with the league has lead YouTube TV to drop MLB.TV and MLB Network, and they will not return in 2023. T-Mobile might make an excellent alternative for YouTube TV users, especially if they were already thinking about switching over.