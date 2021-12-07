Cord-Cutters Can Still Get These 2021 Black Friday Deals In Time For The Holidays (December 2021)

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 may have passed, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices this holiday season.

Today (December 7th), is the last day that you can get Philo for just $5 for the next 5 weeks (which means you can catch the rest of the season of Yellowstone live).

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com Get Your First Month for Just $5, After 7-Day Free Trial

But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Sling TV. There are also still offers on Paramount+, HBO Max, and more.

If you still need a new device to stream this holiday season, we broke down the deals still available on the latest Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

December 2021 Streaming Service Deals

December 2021 Streaming Service Deals December 2021 Streaming Device Deals

December 2021 Streaming Service Deals

December 2021 Streaming Device Deals

Roku Deals

While compared to Black Friday, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $10 more expensive – it is still near all-time lows. However, the Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Ultra are at prices we haven’t seen this low in a while.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, Prime Video, iHeart Radio All Access, and Daily Burn.

Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is just $34.99 (normally $54.99) – the same price as Black Friday 2021. All other streaming devices are only $5 more than their Black Friday lows, so still a good option for their holiday.

The Fire Stick is an extremely popular way to stream video services, and you’ll get the advantage of side-stepping Roku’s current fight with YouTube TV. (Amazon has picked fights with other services in the past, however.)

Chromecast Deals

While you can get a Chromecast with Google TV directly from retailers for just $40, you can save even more through Sling TV.