Cord-Cutters Can Still Get These 2021 Black Friday Deals In Time For The Holidays (December 2021)

Jason Gurwin

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 may have passed, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices this holiday season.

Today (December 7th), is the last day that you can get Philo for just $5 for the next 5 weeks (which means you can catch the rest of the season of Yellowstone live).

But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Sling TV. There are also still offers on Paramount+, HBO Max, and more.

If you still need a new device to stream this holiday season, we broke down the deals still available on the latest Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

December 2021 Streaming Service Deals

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV $10 For First Month Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Paramount+ 1 Month Free Get The Deal
Showtime 1 Month Free, then $8.99 for 12 Months Get The Deal
HBO Max 1 Month Free with Roku Purchase Get Discounted Roku
CuriosityStream $11.99 For Entire Year Get The Deal GIFT21

Philo

The Deal: 80% OFF Your First Month

Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 80% OFF Your First Month

Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $25 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $20 off your first month.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. It will automatically apply promo code: “BFCM”
  3. You will get $20 off your first month

The deal is available to new subscribers

Sling TV

The Deal: First Month For $10

Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free

If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you can get Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10. If you want both Sling Orange and Blue, it’s just $20 for your first month.

  1. Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
  2. Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
  3. Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
  4. Complete Sign-Up

The deal is available to new subscribers.

Paramount+

The Deal: $10 OFF

Get 1 Free Month of Paramount+ (normally $10)

Normally, Paramount Plus has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe through Cyber Monday The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. Apply Coupon Code: PEAKSALE at Checkout
  3. You will get your first month free of either plan

CuriosityStream

The Deal: 25% OFF

Get a 1-Year Subscription for $11.99 (normally $20)

Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. Select the Yearly Plan
  3. Complete Checkout

December 2021 Streaming Device Deals

Roku Deals

While compared to Black Friday, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $10 more expensive – it is still near all-time lows. However, the Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Ultra are at prices we haven’t seen this low in a while.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, Prime Video, iHeart Radio All Access, and Daily Burn.

Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is just $34.99 (normally $54.99) – the same price as Black Friday 2021. All other streaming devices are only $5 more than their Black Friday lows, so still a good option for their holiday.

The Fire Stick is an extremely popular way to stream video services, and you’ll get the advantage of side-stepping Roku’s current fight with YouTube TV. (Amazon has picked fights with other services in the past, however.)

Chromecast Deals

While you can get a Chromecast with Google TV directly from retailers for just $40, you can save even more through Sling TV.

