Could HBO Max Be Working on a ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot?

As rebooting classic shows remains a trend, it’s only natural that HBO Max attempts to bring back Sex and the City and according to Page Six, a close source said the streamer is doing just that.

The renowned series will make its comeback without the notable Kim Cattrall, however, as she and Sarah Jessica Parker have been at odds for a while. The reboot will also be reworked as a limited series for HBO Max, not ongoing like the others.

Rumors that the show would comeback have been going on for a while now as bringing back 90s and early 2000s classics has become all the rage. However, nothing has been solidified as yet since there remains tension between the actresses. Prospects of a third Sex and the City film have also been shutdown.

If the limited series is a go, it will also join the other rebooted series such as Gossip Girl and Head of Class which will be made available on the platform.

HBO Max recently reached a deal with Roku to bring the streaming service to Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. The streaming service also reached a deal with Amazon back in November and is now accessible on Amazon Fire TVs as well as Fire Tablets.