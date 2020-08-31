Could ‘Mulan’ Be Included in Your Disney Plus Subscription for Free in December?

It seems Disney+ has thrown another twist in the release of “Mulan.” The movie has been a hot topic after its premiere had been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Disney floored fans when they announced the highly-anticipated movie would skip a theatrical release and head straight to PVOD on Sept. 4 for the price of $29.99 instead.

The company later on revised their decision a bit and will release “Mulan” on the big screen in China.

Now, it seems Disney is mixing things up again. According to Screen Rant, the pre-order page in some markets for “Mulan” showed that the film would be available to all Disney+ subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020. If that’s the case, the move would make it the first time a major film has gone from a theatrical bow to streaming so expeditiously, with only three months between the releases dates.

Disney has since removed the December date from the “Mulan” pre-order page, Screen Rant reports.

Just last week, news also came out revealing that the film will be costlier in the U.S compared to other countries. In places such as Cananda, UK, Ireland and other European territories, the movie will be under the $29.99 price point Disney set for the U.S.

In Canada, “Mulan” has been set at $34.99 CAD, which comes out to roughly $26 in the U.S. In the UK, the movie is going for £19.99, while it’s set at €21.99 in European territories such as Spain, Austria, Ireland and Italy. All come out to $26 USD. In Australia, the film has been marked at $34.99 AUD, which comes out to be about $25 USD.