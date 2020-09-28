Could Netflix Raise Prices In 2021?

Fans of Netflix, may very well be in for yet another price hike as soon as 2021.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill estimates that Netflix would be in the position to add $500 million to $1 bill in extra sales in 2021 by just raising prices $1-2 in its major markets, according to a report on Yahoo Finance.

Though the streaming service is bound to lose subscribers in more “price sensitive international markets” analysts believe the additional dollars will simply be ignored by the masses.

Netlfix last raised its prices back in 2019, when its basic plan went from $8 to $9, it’s standard plan went from $11 to $13 and its premium plan went from $14 to $16. Despite the price hikes however, the streamer still attracted more users, with millions of subscribers signing up for the platform each quarter.

In July, the streaming service revealed they reached a whopping 193 million global subscribers in their Q2 2020 earnings report.

The Q2 global subscribers figure was up 10 million from the nearly 183 million global subscribers they hit in Q1 2020, and even higher than the 167 million global subscribers and 61 million U.S. subscribers they reached in Q4 2019.