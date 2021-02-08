Could This Leak Be Amazon’s New Fire Stick 4K?

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K may be nearing a new update according to a new leak on an Australian tech forum. An image leaked shows what appears to be a new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, showcasing subtle changes to the remote - with quick launch buttons to popular streaming services for the first time.

The original Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was released in October 2018. Along with streaming 4K video, it also supports 1080p video at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The new remote looks to add a bit of color with a cyan-tinted Alexa button, as well as at least two quick launch buttons — Amazon Prime Video (of course) and Netflix. Unfortunately, the Fire Stick itself obfuscates any view of the controller’s bottom, hiding what might be additional shortcut buttons – which are rumored to include Disney+ and Amazon Music.

The remote also added the TV Menu button that was added to the Fire Stick Lite’s remote when it launched in September.

When asked to comment, Amazon told The Streamable, “we don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

The content hubs at the top of the box indicate this image could be a leaked European or Oceania model, as traditional American media houses like CBS, ABC, and FOX are missing in lieu of UK and Australian outlets like Stan., 9Media, and 10play.

Amazon doesn’t currently offer a Fire Stick 4K model in Australia. They did launch the Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite in that market.

The newer Fire Stick 4K would also likely come pre-installed with the recent updates to Amazon Prime Video’s visual interface, which was designed to streamline the Amazon Prime Video browsing experience and make it easier to navigate.

If they were to upgrade the Fire Stick 4K, it would likely see a performance boost as well. Currently, less expensive Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite have similar performance to the 4K model – but only stream in HD.