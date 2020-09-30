Could WandaVision Be Coming to Disney Plus in Late-November?

Disney+ has been pretty mum on the release date of their highly anticipated upcoming show, “WandaVision.” The company last revealed that the show would definitely be a part of their fall line-up, but that is as much as they divulged. Now, it seems the streamer has inadvertently leaked the release date.

As first reported by Murphy’s Multiverse, source code on the WandaVision listing page showed that “WandaVision” will be dropping on Nov. 27. The date comes up when you visit the “WandaVision” landing page on Disney+ and right click on “View Page Source.” If you search for the word “release,” the date comes up amongst other results.

Update on #WandaVision: @disneyplus has updated the look on the details page for the upcoming @MarvelStudios

show; @wandavision, and along with that update, came the reestablishment of the November 27th release date in its source code.@MultiverseMurph pic.twitter.com/e46DwNvm0w — Superhero Theorist (@SuperheroTheor1) September 28, 2020

If the show is in fact premiering on Nov. 27, it comes right at the heels of “The Mandalorian” season two. Both shows are expected to bring subscribers to the service, and perhaps retain users whose annual plan or free year from Verizon is set to expire.

The Marvel series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff as well as Paul Bettany as Vision. The pair are living in suburban bliss until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. The series is written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman.

