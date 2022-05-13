Court TV App Thrives Thanks to Depp-Heard Lawsuit

In the streaming wars, everything is content, even the legal proceedings of two morally dubious A-listers engaged in he said-she said wranglings that could (and perhaps already have) make or break careers.

The most captivating reality show in recent weeks hasn’t been airing on Bravo, E!, or even discovery+, no, it has been on legal-focused TV networks, as outlets have been breathlessly covering Johnny Depp’s defamation suit again ex-wife Amber Heard. And while the back-and-forth accusations of abuse, drug use, and manipulation might have permanently altered the course of Depp’s on-screen career, they have been a more than a modest boon for broadcasters.

The trial began on April 12 stemming from an opinion piece that Heard wrote in 2018 about domestic violence for The Washington Post. Last week, the Law&Crime Network reported that through May 2, its coverage had been seen by more than 330 million viewers across the United States, Canada, and the UK; a record for the network.

Now, App Figures is reporting that the case has also led to an exponential increase in downloads for Court TV’s streaming app. As the trial has heated up, the research firm’s analysis shows that downloads for the app have increased 10-fold.

Admittedly, downloads have only risen to roughly 10,000 per week — a number that some streaming apps do in an hour — but given that the app had been hovering around 1,000 per week since the start of the year, this is a marked improvement for Court TV.

Analysts believe that the trial could continue until the end of the month, so Law&Crime, Court TV, and other outlets should have a few more weeks to wring out every last drop of drama from the salacious proceedings.