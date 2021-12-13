Cox Contour Devices Can Now Use Disney+

If you weren’t convinced already that streaming is a way of life, the latest news from Cox should help. The company recently ramped up its offerings via its Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player platforms by including one of the biggest streaming options out there. That new option is none other than Disney+.

Signing up with Disney+ on Cox platforms gives users access to up to seven different user profiles and offers the ability to watch with four different devices at once. That’s the same deal that Disney+ subscribers normally get, so there’s no premium for signing up with Cox. The service will work with Contour Voice Remote functions as well for added convenience.

This is just the latest in a string of streaming apps that Cox has brought in. Previously, Cox offered long-time streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to the lineup. More recently available favorites like HBO Max and Peacock also joined in. Now, streamers have access to the wide range of Disney+ content, which includes everything from Disney and Marvel to Star Wars and even National Geographic.

Cox Communications’ incoming president, Mark Greatrex, noted that one of Cox’s biggest goals was to improve Contour and Contour Stream player to offer “…the best entertainment available to our TV customers.” Further, Greatrex noted that Disney+ boasted a wide array of “…beloved classics and new, original content to bring families and friends together.”

Cox was a bit behind the 8-ball on this one. Cox competitor Comcast brought Disney+ and ESPN+ to its Xfinity platform—including Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex—a few months ago. Disney+ was available on a wide range of systems since November 2019; the Xbox line of consoles had it since November 2019.

It’s not surprising that Cox would bring more streaming services into the fold. The more it has on hand, the greater the value it can generate. With cable on the decline in general, its ability to provide that value is waning. Cox already lost a lot of ground; with game systems and even some televisions providing the streaming platform, and a computer now seldom easier to hook up to a television, those who wanted Disney+ may not have waited for Cox to bring it. At least this way Cox can get what viewership it can get out of those Cox subscribers who have yet to subscribe to Disney+ after over a year of availability.

Better late than never, in the end. And Cox is definitely late.