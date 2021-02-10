Crackle App Is Launching On Hisense, Toshiba Smart TVs

The Crackle ad-sponsored streamer has upped its reach.

The Crackle app will now come pre-loaded on VIDAA-powered smart TVs, including Hisense Smart TVs and Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense.

The VIDAA Smart TV platform was launched by Hisense, the third-largest television manufacturer in the world, in 2014. It counts more than 20 million global installs since then.

“Crackle is excited to partner with VIDAA and to offer free access to our growing library of originals and exclusives, as well as our expanding library of studio films, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV shows,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, the parent company.

Content includes: “Breaking Beauty,” “Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story,” “Robert the Bruce,” “Spides,” “Remembering Ghostbusters” and “Going From Broke, just picked up for a second season.

Crackle’s linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com.

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and earns 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows monthly, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S.

It has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television.

In September 2020, Crackle Plus signed VOD and linear distribution deals with Xfinity Flex, Plex, Xumo, fuboTV. It also announced it would 15 additional Crackle and Popcornflix networks to be available on those platforms. The company also said Crackle and Popcornflix are available on Vizio Watch Free.