Crackle Launches a New App For Roku Devices Featuring ‘Drastic Improvements’ for Users

The free video streaming service Crackle announced Thursday that it has launched a new version of its app on Roku devices. The company is touting “drastic improvements” to the user interface and stated that 85% of its audience is now using the new platform.

Changes to the app include a new navigation menu, improved search functionality, and an updated video player. The update comes at a time when the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) market is booming, by some measures growing even faster than subscription video-on-demand.

“Our team is excited to release this new version of the Crackle app onto Roku devices that have traditionally been a large share of our audience,” Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said. “We are now presenting our premium content offering into a totally redesigned and faster loading experience, which has proven to deliver higher engagement and user loyalty with each new app release.”

Guelton separately told Broadcasting and Cable that Crackle Plus — the streaming umbrella of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — is developing separate apps for Popcornflix and other CSSE brands.

“We value Roku as a distribution partner and a media solutions provider and look forward to continuing to work with their team as they expand their offering and suite of products,” Guelton said in the interview.

Crackle was long owned by Sony but in 2019 was acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. The same company earlier this year announced that it had reached a deal to purchase Redbox.

“Crackle Plus” is the name of the division of Chicken Soup of the Soul Entertainment that owns Crackle, as well as Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.